I usually don't like the FA Cup, but it was a welcome break last weekend. The Premier League schedule was beyond hectic over the festive period with five gameweeks, so a break from that grind and this column was much needed. We are back in business this weekend, starting with the Manchester derby and ending with Monday Night Football on the south coast.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Yet another new face is in the Manchester United dugout, with Michael Carrick named as head coach until the end of the season. What he will bring remains to be seen, but United face a tough task in his first game in charge, taking on a rampant Manchester City. The Red Devils welcome back top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo from AFCON, as well as Harry Maguire, to bolster their squad. While United have struggled defensively, they have consistently looked dangerous in attack given their personnel, and they can cause problems for City at Old Trafford. United have scored 18 times in 10 home league games and averaged 2.05 xGF per game, so against a City team without Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and John Stones I fancy them to score at least once or maybe even twice, in which case BRUNO FERNANDES 1+ ASSISTS rates a cracking bet at 9/2.

The Portuguese midfielder leads the league for assists this season, and has registered nine in his last 12 starts with this bet landing in eight of those. This bet is especially appealing with the managerial change meaning Fernandes will be playing higher in a number 10 role, like in his last two, instead of as a deeper playmaker, not to mention United's attack should look better with the returning AFCON players. Score prediction: Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (15/01/26)

Chelsea vs Brentford Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Will Liam Rosenior turn Chelsea's fortunes around? He has a job on his hands that's for sure, with the Blues having won just two of their last 10 league games and only four of 10 at home all season in the top flight. They are an avoid for me at 8/11 to win against a Brentford team who are buzzing. The Bees are fifth in the table after winning six and losing just one of their last 10, and they in fact sit above Chelsea in the xG table, so perhaps the away win is a bet at 4/1? That could well be the case but I think we should take the away side's star striker IGOR THIAGO TO SCORE ANYTIME at 7/4. After a run of six games without a goal, the Brazilian exploded into life in the last two games by scoring a hat-trick and a brace, taking his tally for the season to 16.

Of players to have played 800+ minutes, his xG per 90 average of 0.64 is bettered only by Erling Haaland this season, and that figure makes the price on offer here good value against a Chelsea team who have conceded seven goals in their last three at Stamford Bridge. Score prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (15/01/26)

Leeds vs Fulham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Leeds and Fulham are two of the most in-form teams at the moment, meaning it's hard to pick either side in the 1X2, though I would lean towards Leeds. Instead, we have to go back in on JORGE CUENCA TO BE CARDED at 4/1. Since Calvin Bassey departed for AFCON Cuenca has stepped in at centre-back and been carded in four of his six appearances, including in each of his last two. On Saturday he'll be up against Dominic Calvert-Lewin who is an absolute handful. The Leeds striker has drawn 1.44 fouls per 90 this season, and has contributed to four opposing centre-backs being booked in his last eight league starts. Chris Kavanagh is the man with the whistle and he's averaged 4.04 cards per game this season. Score prediction: Leeds 1-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 16:00 (15/01/26)

Liverpool vs Burnley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Liverpool have steadied the ship. After nine defeats in 12 across all competitions, the Reds head into Saturday's game unbeaten in 11, winning six. They haven't been all that convincing though, and continue to throw in some strange performances, but Burnley are just bad. The Clarets sit bottom of the xG table, posting the worst defensive numbers in the league, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them get hammered at Anfield. It's a no bet for us though. Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Burnley (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 16:00 (15/01/26)

Sunderland vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats What a bad month it's been for Crystal Palace. Since losing to Manchester City on 14 December the Eagles have failed to win any of their eight games in all competitions, losing four, culminating in one of the biggest FA Cup shocks in history at the hands of step six Macclesfield. The recurring issue across that poor run of results has been an inability to defend set-pieces, with Oliver Glasner's side conceding nine goals from dead-ball situations in that eight-game span. I was immediately drawn towards Dan Ballard, but he's generally 15/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME. Centre-back partner OMAR ALDERETE is a considerably bigger 14/1 and worth a small bet.

The Paraguayan has seen his shot output increase of late, firing at least one in six of his last eight starts and taking nine in total so he is getting opportunities. He has scored already this season too, and with a chance that Palace follow Ballard, Alderete could be overlooked. Score prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 16:00 (15/01/26)

Tottenham vs West Ham Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats El Sackico. The two favourites in the Next Manager to Leave market square-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and defeat for either could spell the end of their tenure. That could add to a match that already tends to get spicy between these London rivals. There have been two red cards in the last five head-to-heads, with card tallies of 2-4-5-5-6, so we have to delve into the TO BE CARDED market. Our old friend and Tottenham captain CRISTIAN ROMERO should be backed at 3/1. The Argentine has eight cards to his name this season at an average of 0.49 per 90 making the price on offer huge before the importance of the game, the rivalry and the opponent even enters the equation. He'll likely be up against new West Ham striker Valentin Castellanos who has a good track record of drawing fouls, winning 2.33 per 90 last season, 1.58 the season before and 1.66 before that in Serie A.