Monday Night Football tips: Brighton vs Bournemouth predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF 2.5pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 4/5 (General) 2pts Danny Welbeck to score anytime at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Danny Welbeck to score 2+ goals at 7/1 (Sky Bet)

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Brighton and Bournemouth are a couple of the Premier League’s entertainers. The hosts have featured in five four (or more) goal games, a six goal game and a seven goal game this season. They come into this clash unbeaten since their trip to the Emirates, drawing at the Etihad in the league and winning at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round since. The Cherries fixtures have averaged 3.5 goals a match, which rises to 4.7 on the road where 90% of Andoni Iraola’s side's 10 games have seen at least four goals, 50% have gone five or more and 30% six or more. They also played their part in an eight-goal thriller at Manchester United. Head-to-head records are flimsy but it is worth noting this match-up has seen no fewer than three goals the last five times these two have squared off. Considering all this, it’s no surprise both over 2.5 goals and both teams to score is priced at 1/2. To the goalscorer market then where DANNY WELBECK is 6/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME.

He's the Seagulls' top goalscorer with eight and should return to spearhead the side on Monday. Welbeck hasn’t started any of his side's last three games and that’s the gamble I guess. Will he play or won’t he play? It'll be worth keeping an eye on team news for sure. If he does get the nod, the price is definitely value. Welbeck has a goals per 90 average of 0.54 across his last 50 top-flight appearances and opposition strikers have been enjoying themselves when Bournemouth are in town this season. Hugo Ekitke, Brian Brobbey, Matheus Cunha and Donyell Malen all scored once against the Cherries. Erling Haaland got a brace and Jean-Philippe Mateta took home the match-ball, as did Kevin Schade (who on paper was playing off the left). Considering this and Welbeck's pair of braces this term, the 7/1 about him TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is worth a go as well.

Joe Townsend Thus far in his reign as Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler has shown little appetite for being defensively secure, which sets this game up nicely. It pits two of the division's entertainers against one another when it comes to goals. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has landed in 67% of their matches, with only Manchester United (73%) above the duo in the Premier League charts. At home Brighton's BTTS percentage rises to 70% while for Bournemouth on the road, 80% of the time both teams have found the net. Even more regular for Andoni Iraola's team is OVER 2.5 GOALS, with 90% of the Cherries' away matches going over. For Albion, 60% of their home fixtures have done so. All told it makes the 4/5 available with several bookmakers for OVER 2.5 GOALS and BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE worth backing to a healthy stake.