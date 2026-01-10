Macclesfield land seismic shock as FA Cup holders Crystal Palace dumped out by non-league outfit in third round

The semi-professional National League North side – that's the sixth tier of English football – beat Palace 2-1 thanks to goals from Paul Dawson and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, whose names will go down in history at the club.

Dawson, the club captain, is a sports lecturer by day, while Buckley-Ricketts played for England at junior levels and was on the books at Manchester City, but joined Macclesfield from Curzon Ashton in summer.

Macclesfield had opened 28/1 shots to win inside 90 minutes when the draw was made and while cut to around a quarter of those odds, Palace were overwhelming favourites to advance with the minimum of fuss.

But despite fielding regular starters Adam Wharton and Marc Guehi, it was a much-changed side named by Oliver Glasner and they created few chances until Yeremy Pino scored in the final minute of normal time.

With six added minutes to survive it was backs-to-the-wall stuff for a side who lost 2-0 at home to Buxton on Boxing Day but were now able to stun Palace, a side ranked 117 places above them in the football pyramid.

Macclesfield took the lead just before half-time, doubled their advantage on the hour mark, and Palace reinforcements couldn't haul them to parity despite Pino's late strike, the referee's full-time whistle sparking wild scenes as fans invaded the artificial pitch and players stopped for photos of a famous day with friends, family, and shellshocked fans alike.