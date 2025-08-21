Jake's Predictions 25/26: P/L +2.31pts | ROI 16% | Staked 14.50pts | Returned 16.81pts Jake's Predictions 24/25: P/L +75.06pts | ROI 13.3% | Staked 562.50pts | Returned 637.56pts

Football betting tips: Premier League Friday - West Ham vs Chelsea - 20:00 1pt Estevao to score or assist at 21/20 (bet365) 1pt Chelsea -1 handicap at 15/8 (Boylesports) Saturday - Manchester City vs Tottenham - 12:30 1pt Kevin Danso to be carded at 3/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) Saturday - Bournemouth vs Wolves - 15:00 1pt Marcos Senesi to be carded at 10/3 (Sky Bet) 1pt Jorgen Strand Larsen to be carded at 6/1 (bet365, Betfred) 0.5pt Senesi and Larsen to be carded at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Saturday - Burnley vs Sunderland - 15:00 2.5pts Dan Ballard 1+ total shot at 21/20 (BetVictor) 0.5pts Dan Ballard to score anytime at 14/1 (Sky Bet) Saturday 17:30, Sunday and Monday tips to follow

We got off to a decent start last week, posting some early profit, but it could have been - and was for some - more. Erling Haaland, tipped to score anytime, net a brace and a hat-trick, did in fact net twice, with his substitute Rayan Cherki netting as well. Most bookies now offer a 'Super Sub' of sorts which meant the hat-trick bet landed, with a fair few of you readers getting in touch to tell me as much - which was excellent news! The not so good news is that I can't count the hatty as profit in my column. BOOOO. Anyway, we can't grumble too much given how the week went, and we go again this week.

West Ham vs Chelsea Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Live odds, form and stats I'm worried for West Ham. Their lack of mobility and physicality especially in midfield is a massive concern, with the Premier League evolving into a high-intensity and mobile division. Sunderland ran over them last week. Chelsea's midfield should do the same, so an away win is fancied, and the single is nearly in range at 7/10, but I'll take the bigger price of CHELSEA -1 HANDICAP. The Blues were good against Crystal Palace, but just didn't put their chances away (xG: CHE 1.60 - 0.66 CRY), and the Eagles are a much, much better team than West Ham. Enzo Maresca's side should have their way with the Hammers, just as they did last season when winning 3-0 at the London Stadium, and add to the extremely negative feeling around the club.

West Ham's attacking process is concerning under Graham Potter, and it has to be said that his way of playing - of passive possession and slow build-up - seems a thing of the past in the high-octane Premier League. ESTEVAO's sub appearance was eye-catching in Chelsea's opening game, and I wouldn't be surprised to see him start here, in which case the 21/20 available for him TO SCORE OR ASSIST is worth taking. The extremely-young Brazilian was on the pitch for just 37 minutes but provided an instant spark for the Blues, and finished the match with an xG figure of 0.34 and an xA figure of 0.37. Remarkably impressive. In the Brazilian Serie A last season he scored 13 and assisted nine and posted an expected goal involvement (xGI = xG + xA) per 90 figure of 0.64, and while that was in a division that is inferior to this, the early signs are that he's more than capable of making that step up and contributing. Score prediction: West Ham 0-2 Chelsea (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1245 BST (21/08/25)

Manchester City vs Tottenham Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Both Manchester City and Tottenham made excellent starts to the season last week, thrashing Wolves and Burnley respectively, but this looks a real litmus test for both. Are this City side for real? Can Thomas Frank get Spurs contending with teams like City? We'll hopefully get some answers this weekend, but at this moment in time I was very close to backing Spurs to cause an upset at 11/2, or avoid defeat at 17/10, given what I feel was an overreaction to Pep Guardiola's side's opening result.

Frank will give Spurs a great chance every week due to his adaptability, switching formations - they've played a 3-5-2 and 4-3-3 already - and styles, having played long, direct football against PSG and short concise football against Burnley. They'll cause problems for City, but given I think they'll head north and operate with a back three, we have to chance KEVIN DANSO TO BE CARDED at 3/1. He played in the right centre-back role against PSG in the Super Cup and picked up a card for a cynical foul after being left in a tricky one-on-one situation by the attack-minded wing-back Pedro Porro, and I suspect he'll end up in the same predicament at least once this weekend. That will spell trouble, not least because the Austrian can be rash, but also because his opponents will be slippery, direct dribblers. Jeremy Doku started on the left for City last week against Wolves before Omar Marmoush came on and drew a yellow card from Wolves' RCB Matt Doherty. It's worth chancing a repeat on Saturday, especially with Peter Bankes at the whistle who averaged 4.0 cards per game last season. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1445 BST (21/08/25)

Brentford vs Aston Villa Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats It's a new dawn at the Gtech, with Kieth Andrews taking charge of his first home league game as Brentford boss. The Bees will be looking to bounce back after a poor display at Nottingham Forest, and welcome an Aston Villa side who were equally as bad last week against Newcastle. This is a tough one to call, so it's going to be a no bet but keep an eye on Brentford set-pieces. Andrews was the set-piece coach last season and the Bees were the second most dangerous side in the league from set-pieces according to xG, so you can imagine him wanting to bring that speciality of his to the fore once more. Sepp van den Berg (2 shots, 1 on target) and Nathan Collins (1 shot) were both big threats at Forest, though Villa were very good at defending set-plays last season. Perhaps it's an angle for next week. Score prediction: Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1535 BST (21/08/25)

Bournemouth vs Wolves Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats This match-up was a tasty one last season. Bournemouth and Wolves met three times in total and shared a huge 18 yellow card and one red, with the two sides' high-pressing and aggressive approach leading to plenty of big challenges. That's a thread worth persisting with given the continuity in the dugout of both teams, so we'll chance a few players in the cards markets. First up is JORGEN STRAND LARSEN who is 6/1 TO BE CARDED. The big Norwegian doesn't hold back. He throws himself into challenges and duels, and with his size, can be especially awkward and sometimes overzealous. He made three fouls last week against Manchester City in a game his side lost heavily, while last season committed at least two fouls in 15 of his 30 league starts and averaged 1.70 fouls per 90 when starting last term.

Jorgen Strand Larsen is a handful

Larsen was booked five times in total last season, with two of those yellows coming against the Cherries, with the Wolves forward clearly engaging in tussles with the Bournemouth defenders, with at least one of his opposite number booked too. So, we'll also chance MARCOS SENESI too, as well as them BOTH TO BE CARDED, with the Argentine loving a tussle. Senesi was booked five times last season in limited minutes, with his 0.41 cards per 90 making the 10/3 available for him to be booked huge value as a single. He picked up 13 yellows in 23/24 at an average of 0.52 cards per 90, and over the past two seasons both him and his opposing striker booked on four occasions. The referee here is Tom Bramall who's averaged 3.63 cards per game in the Premier League, but will be especially busy on Saturday (hopefully), and may have to show his red card again - he finished the season showing three reds in his last two top flight outings. Score prediction: Bournemouth 2-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1535 BST (21/08/25)

Burnley vs Sunderland Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats I'm staying well away from the result here and will simply back DAN BALLARD to have 1+ TOTAL SHOT at odds against. Sunderland put real emphasis on set-pieces in their opener and I suspect that will remain the case here, which makes Ballard a big threat. He had four shots and grabbed a goal against the Hammers at the Stadium of Light, and averaged 1.12 shots per 90 last season in the Championship with this bet landing in 10 of his 15 starts.