Nuno Espirito Santo

Premier League sack race odds: Nuno Espirito Santo shock favourite after one game

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Fri August 22, 2025 · 4h ago

Nuno Espirito Santo has become the shock favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Nottingham Forest began their season with a 3-1 victory over Brentford on Sunday, with all three of their goals coming before the half-time break.

That's following a campaign which returned Nottingham Forest to European football. They secured a spot in the Europa Conference League before promotion to the Europa League - aided by Crystal Palace's removal.

But reports emerged on social media on Friday morning that tensions were building between the ownership and the manager, with the club said to be seeking out potential alternatives.

Despite this coming from a single source, it caused a huge shift in the next Premier League manager to leave market, with Nuno's odds crashing into 5/4 favourite.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 5/4
  • Graham Potter - 5/2
  • Keith Andrews - 5/2
  • Scott Parker - 9/1
  • Ruben Amorim - 10/1

Odds correct at 0935 BST (22/08/25)

Forest have significantly backed their manager in the transfer window, with James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson among those to arrive with well over £100million spent, while former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is a loan capture from Juventus.

Graham Potter has been shortened into 5/2 after his West Ham side were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Sunderland on opening weekend.

Keith Andrews is the same price following the outcome of Brentford's trip to Forest, with a significant enough step-up to Burnley's Scott Parker next at 9/1.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

