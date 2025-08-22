Premier League sack race odds: Nuno Espirito Santo shock favourite after one game

Nuno Espirito Santo has become the shock favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Nottingham Forest began their season with a 3-1 victory over Brentford on Sunday, with all three of their goals coming before the half-time break. That's following a campaign which returned Nottingham Forest to European football. They secured a spot in the Europa Conference League before promotion to the Europa League - aided by Crystal Palace's removal. But reports emerged on social media on Friday morning that tensions were building between the ownership and the manager, with the club said to be seeking out potential alternatives.

El Nottingham Forest se está planteando despedir Nuno Espírito Santo.



Tensiones entre la propiedad y el entrenador portugués, derivadas también de ciertos fichajes durante este mercado.



Eso dijo Nuno a Sky Sports hace una semana: “Estamos muy lejos en términos de plantilla.… pic.twitter.com/GrH84F8azv — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 22, 2025

Despite this coming from a single source, it caused a huge shift in the next Premier League manager to leave market, with Nuno's odds crashing into 5/4 favourite.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Nuno Espirito Santo - 5/4

Graham Potter - 5/2

Keith Andrews - 5/2

Scott Parker - 9/1

Ruben Amorim - 10/1 Odds correct at 0935 BST (22/08/25)

Forest have significantly backed their manager in the transfer window, with James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson among those to arrive with well over £100million spent, while former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is a loan capture from Juventus. Graham Potter has been shortened into 5/2 after his West Ham side were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Sunderland on opening weekend. Keith Andrews is the same price following the outcome of Brentford's trip to Forest, with a significant enough step-up to Burnley's Scott Parker next at 9/1.