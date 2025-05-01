- Jake's Predictions (before this weekend): Staked 455.75pts | Returned 484.21pts | P/L +28.46pts | ROI 6.2%
Football betting tips: Premier League
Friday
1pt Manchester City to win and BTTS vs Wolves (20:00) at 9/5 (General)
Manchester City vs Wolves
- Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday
- TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League
- Home 1/3 | Draw 4/1 | Away 7/1
Since the first of February, only Liverpool have collected more points than Wolves in the Premier League. Vitor Pereira's men have won eight of 11 in that time, so while that would immediately make me wary of taking them on here, the schedule has to be factored in.
We can't ignore the fact that it has been kind. All of their six-straight wins have come against sids in the bottom seven, while they played Aston Villa and Bournemouth at good times. They head to the Etihad at a bad time.
Pep Guardiola's side look closer to their usual selves than at any point in the last four months, especially at home. City have won six of their last eight home matches against top flight opponents, with their only defeat coming against Liverpool.
In that time they have beaten top seven sides Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa, and should have enough to inflict a defeat on Wolves. There looks to be a bit of value in backing MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here.
City, while looking more secure defensively, are far from water-tight, conceding in seven of the aforementioned eight home games against Premier League opponents. In that time their underlying process of 2.19 xGF and 1.18 xGA per game is impressive, but does show that they are continuing to give up chances.
Wolves have scored in eight of Pereira's nine away games at the helm averaging 1.22 xGF per game, failing only to do so at Newcastle, and they look a team capable of hurting their hosts in transition and notching again, but ultimately in defeat.
Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Friday's tips - odds correct at 1550 BST (01/05/25)
