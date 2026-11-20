Jake Osgathorpe with Saturday's Premier League tips. Jake's 26/27 Predictions record Matchday 11 previews - Saturday | Sunday | Monday

Football betting tips: Premier League 14:00 - Hull vs Brighton 2pts Brighton 17+ total shots at 5/6 (Best Price) 1pt Lewis Dunk to win 1+ foul at 7/4 (Best Price) 16:30 - Liverpool vs Man Utd 2pts Under 3.0 Asian Goals at 23/20 (Best Price) 1pt Alexis Mac Allister to be carded at 10/3 (Best Price) *All player prop prices chosen with Super Sub Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Hull vs Brighton Kick-off: Sunday, 14:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Hull's hot start to the season is a thing of the past. The Tigers are eight without a win having won their opening two, with five draws keeping them above the relegation zone by three points. They do sit second bottom on expected points. On the flip side Brighton continue to go from strength to strength and head into the weekend second in the table after winning seven of their opening 10 games, and the data has them firmly as a top four team. It's therefore no surprise to see them at 1/2 quotes on Sunday. I don't see much value in the main markets but am happy to take a swing on BRIGHTON 17+ TOTAL SHOTS as they head north. Hull's set up, especially against the better teams, is to sit in and counter which does lead to them conceding a lot of shots on goal, and Brighton are one of the most free-shooting sides in the league, sitting second behind Manchester United in shots attempted.

They have averaged 16.9 shots per game this season, and while their away tally drops to 14.8, it is worth remembering they have faced a tough schedule on their travels, playing at Chelsea, Manchester City, Sunderland and Liverpool, with Fabian Hurzeler's side hitting the required 17 at Anfield. Their sole visit to a newly promoted side saw them fire 22 attempts against 10-man Coventry, though the Seagulls had fired 13 attempts before their opponents were shown a red card on the 53rd minute. Hull meanwhile have conceded 15.6 shots per game at home despite a schedule against some of the league's stingiest shooters including Ipswich (2nd lowest), Brentford (9th lowest) and Aston Villa (5th lowest and pre-turnaround). Everton managed 15 at the KCOM and the league leaders for shots Man Utd managed 21. So, with Brighton hitting high numbers, and they fact they are not a team to take their foot off the gas, I like their chances of getting to at least 17 on Sunday. We'll also go back in on LEWIS DUNK TO WIN 1+ FOUL at the same price as against Brentford, 7/4. It landed then and it has in fact copped in all of Dunk's last four league starts.

Hull striker Ollie McBurnie

This week he'll be facing Ollie McBurnie who has averaged 1.22 fouls per 90 this season and collected four cards, with the big Scotsman not shy about throwing his weight around. At least one centre-back has been fouled at least once in eight of McBurnie's 10 starts this season, and again I think Dunk is the value play compared to his centre-back partner Luka Vuskovic who is 1/2 for the same bet. Score prediction: Hull 0-2 Brighton

Liverpool vs Man Utd Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Another new era begins at Manchester United, with Mauricio Pochettino taking over after Michael Carrick was sacked during the international break. I penned a Deep Dive earlier in the week around Poch and what to expect in the early parts of his reign which you can read HERE. The bottom line was that Poch's sides start very slowly, winning very few of their opening games, but the games are generally low-scoring. That is one of the angles for us here, taking UNDER 3.0 GOALS on the ASIAN GOAL LINE. This bet pays out a winner if there are zero, one or two goals, gives us a push if there are exactly three, with the only way we lose money being if there are four or more goals. Hopefully the fact that United's team news and possible shape was leaked thanks to an overhead drone won't impact on this...

Leaked Manchester United team and set up for Sunday thanks to some lad and a drone 😂 pic.twitter.com/hn304dUHVO — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 19, 2026

Poch has to sort out the United defence which will no doubt be his first port of call given the limited time on the training pitch he will have with his players, and that thought ties in with low goal totals we have seen immediately after he has taken over somewhere. At Espanyol his opening nine games averaged just 2.33 goals, it was 2.86 across his first seven at Saints, 2.44 through nine at Spurs, 3.00 after five games at PSG and a lowly 1.83 after six games at Chelsea. Liverpool aren't exactly setting the world alight in attack either. The Reds have mustered just 1.58 xGF per game this season, but defensively have been steady, allowing 1.32 xGA per game.

Only promoted Coventry and Hull have created fewer big chances than Liverpool this season, and games at Anfield have been a slog. They have collected the joint-third fewest home points in the league after winning just one of five, with Liverpool's home crowd seeing very few goals. Just 10 goals have been scored at Anfield in the league - an average of 2.0 per game - with Under 3.0 Goals landing in three and pushing in one. More of the same looks worth in what could be a very tight and tense game. While the referee appointment could be better for card-backers, with Sam Barrott averaging just 3.3 cards per game, I think there is one player card price that is worth a look and that's ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER, who is 10/3 TO BE CARDED.

Alexis Mac Allister has been among the cards this season