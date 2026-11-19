Jake Osgathorpe with Saturday's Premier League tips. Jake's 26/27 Predictions record Matchday 11 previews - Saturday | Sunday | Monday

Football betting tips: Premier League Weekend Unders Acca 1pt Under 3.5 goals in all of Man City vs Fulham, Chelsea vs Leeds, Newcastle vs Arsenal and Liverpool vs Man Utd at 9/2 (General) 12:30 - Man City vs Fulham 1pt Oscar Bobb 1+ shots on target at 2/1 (Best Price) 15:00 1pt Nordi Mukiele to be carded in Aston Villa vs Sunderland at 3/1 (Best Price) 1pt Nikola Milenkovic to be carded in Bournemouth vs N Forest at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Pedro Neto 1+ shots on target in Chelsea vs Leeds at 5/6 (Best Price) 1pt Julio Enciso 1+ shots on target from outside the box at 11/4 (Best Price) 17:30 - Newcastle vs Arsenal 1.5pts Arsenal to win to nil at 15/8 (Sky Bet) *All player prop prices chosen with Super Sub except Enciso Sporting Life tipping record: Full list of recommended bets, advised bookmakers, each-way terms & profit/loss Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Manchester City vs Fulham Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Manchester City went into the international break on a run of three straight league defeats, a run that has seen them go from top of the league to third and some six points off reigning champions Arsenal. That makes this game huge. Fulham rock up at The Etihad unbeaten in four after a slow start to the season, with there real green shoots under Alvaro Arbeloa, meaning this won't be an easy game for the hosts who are conceding a lot of goals especially at home. They've shipped seven in five home matches, including three to Sunderland and two to Ipswich; Fulham will fancy their chances. A certain former City man is starting to find his feet under Arbeloa, and he looks value here. OSCAR BOBB joined Fulham in January and after a difficult second half of last season, has started to look menacing of late.

He has fired 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET in all of his last four starts, and at 2/1 I'll happily chance a repeat here. City do give teams chances and continue to look vulnerable at full-back, while Bobb would love to make an impact on his old stomping ground. Goals could be in short supply here too. Fulham have been a low-scoring team away from home this season, with four of their five going under 2.5 goals and their five games averaging just 1.4 goals. Their overall defensive process is solid too at just 1.39 xGA per game, so they should be able to frustrate City. UNDER 3.5 GOALS is worth throwing into an unders acca, priced at 4/6. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Fulham

Aston Villa vs Sunderland Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Aston Villa are back in action which means only one thing - backing an opposing centre-back to be carded. Across Villa's last seven Premier League games nine of 15 opposing centre-backs, with Super Sub, have been carded. That was the case last time out at Old Trafford when an injured Harry Maguire was replaced by Ayden Heaven who duly got booked. We were on Maguire in this column but he was recommended as a bet without Super Sub looking to get a bigger price, a move which backfired. We won't be making that mistake this week.

Johan Manzambi and Nicolas Jackson have been causing opponents problems

The referee here is Andy Madley who is an excellent appointment for cards having averaged 4.8 per game so far this season so we could be in for a high card count at Villa Park with Sunderland in town. Omar Alderete was the first port of call having pickrd up three cards in five starts this season, but he's 13/5 TO BE CARDED with Super Sub terms and isn't guaranteed to start given how good Sunderland were defensively against Chelsea last time out. Luke O'Nien - who was booked that day - and NORDI MUKIELE could very well keep their places at the heart of defence, and while O'Nienn is a best price of 13/5 to be carded this weekend without Super Sub terms (8/5 with), Mukiele gets the vote at 3/1 with those terms. He has been carded only once in the league this season but has collected three cards across all competitions at an average of 0.31 cards per 90, so against such a good foul and card-drawing team, he looks value to pick up yet another booking whether he plays right-back or centre-back. Score prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Sunderland

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This is a game where I don't want to get involved in the 1X2 markets. Bournemouth are on a tear, winning nine straight across all competitions, but Nottingham Forest's performances have been better than results suggest. They will also be on a high after beating Manchester City. Instead I want to focus on cards as this could be a card-heavy game. These two sides sit in the top three for fouls committed this season, both averaging 14.0 per game, so with a decent referee appointment in Adam Herczeg, who is making the step up from the Championship to the Premier League for only the third time, cards could flow. I want to target Forest centre-back NIKOLA MILENKOVIC TO BE CARDED, with the 4/1 available very nice. The big Serb has committed 1.67 fouls per 90 in the league this season and already has two cards to his name, making him an ideal opponent for Bournemouth's Evanilson. At least one opposing centre-back has been booked in five of the Cherries' last six league games, with the Brazilian forward a big reason for this. Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Leeds Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This feels like a big game for Chelsea, who have stalled after a good run. Defeat at Sunderland was a poor performance, and so far this season we haven't seen good performances sustained for a full 90 minutes. That is a concern. Leeds represent a real test of where the Blues are at and what their aspirations for the season should be. The Whites have lost only twice this season, with those defeats coming at reigning champions Arsenal and red-hot Bournemouth, with goals at a premium when Daniel Farke's side are involved. Their games are averaging just 1.8 goals, while their away games have seen just 1.6 goals this season, so we'll be adding this game to our UNDER 3.5 GOALS acca. Chelsea themselves have seen the goals dry up with all of their last four seeing under 2.5.

The bet for us here though is to again wade in on PEDRO NETO 1+ SHOT ON TARGET. The Portuguese winger turned wing-back turned striker is averaging 1.57 shots on target per 90 this season, and with the majority of his games seeing him play as a wing-back, that is incredibly impressive. His last few outings have seen him used as a striker in the absence of Joao Pedro, and should that be the case again here then the 5/6 available is simply monstrous. Even if Joao Pedro is back in the line-up I think this bet is value, with it now landing in all of Neto's last seven league games and in eight of his nine league starts for the Blues - only failing to register away at Arsenal. Score prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Leeds

Coventry vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats This feels like a pretty big game for both teams. Coventry sit fourth-bottom and are just two points above basement boys Crystal Palace, who start life under Thomas Frank on Saturday. While it may be early in the season, this could be viewed as the cliched relegation six-pointer. The uncertainty around Palace is confusing me. We don't know who will play and we don't know how they will play, so it will be a watching brief this week while we try to get a handle on Frank's Eagles. Score prediction: Coventry 1-1 Crystal Palace

Tottenham vs Ipswich Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Just when you think they are building up a head of steam, Tottenham remind you that they are in fact Tottenham. Three wins on the bounce followed by a very poor display in defeat to Leeds leaves Spurs 11th in the table as they welcome 14th-placed Ipswich. Roberto De Zerbi will be absent from the touchline for this one through suspension, which isn't ideal, but I wouldn't want to be with Spurs at 4/7 quotes, with their attack still not clicking. Instead I think there is value in the visitors main man JULIO ENCISO. The Paraguayan is by far Ipswich's most dangerous attacking player and is a shoot-on-sight merchant, firing an average of 3.47 shots per 90 this season.

He's averaging 0.98 shots on target per 90 which makes the 11/10 for 1+ shot on target appeal but I think we can be a bit greedier and back ENCISO 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX at 11/4. A whopping 24 of his 32 shots (75%) this season have come from distance, with seven of his nine shots on target (78%) coming from outside the box. His average of 0.76 shots on target outside the box per 90 is extremely healthy too and suggests that taking the risk for the bigger price here is worth it. Score prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Ipswich

Newcastle vs Arsenal Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats ARSENAL WIN TO NIL is priced at 15/8. That is the bet. The Gunners continue to be the standard across Europe when it comes to defensive solidity, with Mikel Arteta's side conceding just five goals and 7.6 xGA across 10 league games so far.