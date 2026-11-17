Total Football. Winning football. Counter-attacking football. Transitional football. Pressing football. Simple football.

Manchester United have tried everything to turn their fortunes around and nothing has worked. Managers have come and gone, all with different philosophies and styles, and this week we embark on yet another journey with yet another manager who brings yet another style of play. Mauricio Pochettino is the latest man to take on the 'impossible job', and it's fair to say that as the years go by and more managers go by the wayside, it seems to feel even more difficult.

The club is chewing up and spitting out manager after manager. Above there are incompetent executives, and below there is a group of players more than willing to down tools and watch someone else face the consequences. Pochettino faces the toughest test of his career, there is no doubt about that, but the magnitude of the overhaul needed at Old Trafford needs to be put into context. He will need at least three years to get United to a place where they have a philosophy, a style and a group of players that can consistently compete for honours. Only by finally committing to a philosophy will everything and everyone properly align towards one idea, at the very least raising the floor of the club to reduce the volatility we see from season to season and mitigate against 'trough' campaigns United and Tottenham have suffered from, where they are dragged into a relegation battle.

Roberto De Zerbi saved Tottenham from relegation last season

Look at Brentford, Brighton and Bournemouth. All have a clear philosophy that makes it easy to replace players and managers who move on and keeps them extremely stable in a footballing environment that is anything but. Once that higher floor is in place, then you can kick on and look to bring in finishing touches that can get you over the line. That has to be the goal of for United under Pochettino, but time is required and there may well be yet more speed bumps in the road. So, that's the overarching view. It could well be an appointment that works, it could fail spectacularly, but it will only have a chance to succeed should Pochettino be given time.

Mauricio Pochettino needs TIME

In the short-term however, there are plenty of reasons to continue opposing United in the betting. Not only is the team at a very low ebb, sitting in the relegation zone, but the schedule is brutal to begin with and Pochettino sides have a history of starting very slowly.

Could Manchester United really be relegated? Data-wise United rank 13th in the league, so not quite relegation standard. They do possess a marginally negative xG process, which basically means that on average they are getting out-created by their opponents (1.76 xGF and 1.79 xGA per game), with their defensive numbers extremely poor, the fourth worst in the league, backed up by the eye test.

That attacking figure of 1.76 may give the impression that there is something to work with, and there is to some extent, but there are a few big, big outliers in the data set that need context and do skew the numbers. United racked up 4.77 xGF against a poor Ipswich after going behind on matchday two, then they racked up 3.55 xG against Aston Villa last time out when chasing the game from 2-0 and 4-2 down. Trimming those two games from the data set brings United's xGF per game average down to 1.16 across the other eight games, though that span does include five games against top-half teams, with an average position of opponent being 8.6. How we rate them as an attacking team lies somewhere between those 1.16 and 1.76 averages.

Does Mauricio Pochettino have a hard start at Man Utd? It doesn't get any easier in terms of the schedule. United's next two opponents in the league are also in the top half. Three bottom-half sides then follow, but the biggest problem is just how relentless the schedule is. From visiting Anfield this weekend to playing at Selhurst Park on December 13, United play seven times with no midweek off. That is far from ideal for a new coach looking to bed in ideas and some form of tactical structure, with very little time on the training pitch to work on things.

Not to mention given the way Pochettino likes to play, that we should expect the now customary new manager quote of "the players are not fit enough", meaning any time on the training ground could be used for 70% fitness and 30% tactics. Not ideal. After Liverpool away on Sunday, United head to Portugal in the Champions League to face Sporting Lisbon on the Wednesday before a home game again an awkward Brentford side. A midweek Premier League game follows at St. James' Park before home games against Coventry and RB Leipzig, with the relentless run ending at Palace.

Pochettino sides generally start slowly Usually, it takes time for Pochettino to have an impact, and that could be disastrous given the position United are in. In his very first job as manager at Espanyol he took over in January 2009 and won just one of his opening nine matches, losing four. It was a similar story at Southampton in January 2013 where he won just one of seven with three defeats.

Mauricio Pochettino had a tough start at Spurs

After a full pre-season he took over Tottenham and still managed only three wins in nine with four defeats. While he managed three wins from five after taking over at PSG, that comes with obvious caveats of the gulf in class between Les Parisiens and the rest of Ligue 1. He did fail to win his first game, though. He had a full pre-season at Chelsea after taking over and managed just one win in six, losing three, while even for the USA it was a slow burner, winning one of his first three, so there is a real track record of slow starts. Throw in a squad low on confidence having to learn new tactics and systems, a relentless schedule meaning limited time on the training pitch and we could really be here a month from now with United having won just one of his opening seven before the first free midweek - with the game following that a trip to Arsenal.

Low-margin football to start As well as results being tough to come by in the early parts of his tenure, the goals are in short supply too - at both ends. At Espanyol his opening nine games averaged just 2.33 goals, it was 2.86 across his first seven at Saints, 2.44 through nine at Spurs, 3.00 after five games at PSG and a lowly 1.83 after six games at Chelsea.

Goals were in short supply at the start of Poch's reign at Chelsea