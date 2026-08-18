Jake's 25/26 Predictions (incl outrights): Staked 630.00pts | Returned 671.63pts | P/L +41.63pts | ROI 7%

Jake's World Cup Predictions (incl outrights): Staked 204.60pts | Returned 286.22pts | P/L +81.62pts | ROI 40%

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Caleb Yirenkyi 2+ fouls committed at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Jay Dasilva to be carded at 19/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Arsenal vs Coventry Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Arsenal were the best team in the league last season and rightly won the title for the first time since 2004. The problem for everyone else this season is that they look to have gotten better. Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis immediately upgrade their starting XI, with the latter an excellent piece of business to add much-needed creativity from the left-hand side. William Saliba's injury is the only real negative for the Gunners, who waltzed to a 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City last weekend.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with the Community Shield

Coventry have a long season ahead. They won the Championship title in impressive fashion but as I've been saying on various episodes of This Week's Acca in the build up to the season, last season's Championship felt like a poor edition, meaning all three promoted sides could really struggle. Playing away from home against the top flight champions is a real 'welcome back to the big time' game for the Sky Blues, and it could be a shellacking. After all, the Gunners thrashed Leeds 5-0 at the Emirates early on last season, before thumping Sunderland 3-0 around mid-season. That makes both Arsenal -2.0 Asian Handicap at 19/20 and Arsenal win to nil at 3/4 tempting. Across the last three seasons the Gunners have won all nine home matches against newly promoted sides by an aggregate score of 27-4, with six of those coming to nil. Coventry were the best attack in the Championship by some way which does temper my win to nil fancy, though defensively they were only fifth best in terms of expected goals against (xGA), meaning it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Gunners net multiple times.

But the bet that stands out to me at the prices is Coventry's JAY DASILVA TO BE CARDED at 19/5. It's 11/2 for those who can get on at BetMGM. Dasilva looks likely to play at left-back for the Sky Blues here which puts him in the crosshairs of Arsenal's dangerous right-flank, be that Bukayo Saka or Noni Madueke, overlapped by Ben White. Saka won 2.18 fouls per 90 last season in the Premier League, and while Madueke only managed 1.11 fouls per 90, Dasilva will have to deal with the pair for the full 90, and last season was carded seven times including a sending off. Referee Thomas Bramall is one of the top flight's better appointments, averaging 4.2 cards per game last term, and he started hot last season by brandishing five yellows and a red in his first Prem outing.