- Jake's 25/26 Predictions (incl outrights): Staked 630.00pts | Returned 671.63pts | P/L +41.63pts | ROI 7%
- Jake's World Cup Predictions (incl outrights): Staked 204.60pts | Returned 286.22pts | P/L +81.62pts | ROI 40%
Football betting tips: Premier League
2pts Caleb Yirenkyi 2+ fouls committed at 11/10 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Jay Dasilva to be carded at 19/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
The Premier League is BACK! Hopefully you are as excited as me for its return, though I have to admit, I wasn't all that fussed two weeks ago.
But, as with anything, when you start digging into things and assessing teams, managers and transfers while prepping for outright pieces, the buzz soon returns.
We have a plethora of outright articles to get stuck into on Sporting Life, so if you haven't read them already, here they are in list form:
- Premier League 20-1 | Jake's outright | Top scorer | Specials | Best of the rest | Sack Race | Fantasy Football
And if you were wondering what feature pieces we have ahead of the season kick-off, here those are too:
- Is it Chelsea's year? | Can Jaissle rescue Newcastle | Why I won't be backing Liverpool this season | Relegation: Straight back down? | Make or break season for Villa | Proactive Spurs can thrive | Araujo not the answer for Liverpool | Bruno buy keeps Arsenal on top
If any of those pique your interest I won't be at all offended if you head over to read one before returning to this column!
The last few seasons of this column have gone very well from a profit and loss perspective, so here's hoping for a hat-trick, while readers may be wondering why there is only one match previewed in this article... Well, to make the reader experience better we'll be splitting the column into three (or maybe four) articles, with one day covered per article.
So, this first one focuses on Friday night, where reigning champions Arsenal welcome newly promoted Coventry, sorry - Frank Lampard's Coventry, to the Emirates.
Arsenal vs Coventry
- Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Main Event
- Live odds, form and stats
Arsenal were the best team in the league last season and rightly won the title for the first time since 2004. The problem for everyone else this season is that they look to have gotten better.
Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis immediately upgrade their starting XI, with the latter an excellent piece of business to add much-needed creativity from the left-hand side. William Saliba's injury is the only real negative for the Gunners, who waltzed to a 3-0 Community Shield victory over Manchester City last weekend.
Coventry have a long season ahead. They won the Championship title in impressive fashion but as I've been saying on various episodes of This Week's Acca in the build up to the season, last season's Championship felt like a poor edition, meaning all three promoted sides could really struggle.
Playing away from home against the top flight champions is a real 'welcome back to the big time' game for the Sky Blues, and it could be a shellacking. After all, the Gunners thrashed Leeds 5-0 at the Emirates early on last season, before thumping Sunderland 3-0 around mid-season.
That makes both Arsenal -2.0 Asian Handicap at 19/20 and Arsenal win to nil at 3/4 tempting. Across the last three seasons the Gunners have won all nine home matches against newly promoted sides by an aggregate score of 27-4, with six of those coming to nil.
Coventry were the best attack in the Championship by some way which does temper my win to nil fancy, though defensively they were only fifth best in terms of expected goals against (xGA), meaning it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Gunners net multiple times.
But the bet that stands out to me at the prices is Coventry's JAY DASILVA TO BE CARDED at 19/5. It's 11/2 for those who can get on at BetMGM.
Dasilva looks likely to play at left-back for the Sky Blues here which puts him in the crosshairs of Arsenal's dangerous right-flank, be that Bukayo Saka or Noni Madueke, overlapped by Ben White.
Saka won 2.18 fouls per 90 last season in the Premier League, and while Madueke only managed 1.11 fouls per 90, Dasilva will have to deal with the pair for the full 90, and last season was carded seven times including a sending off.
Referee Thomas Bramall is one of the top flight's better appointments, averaging 4.2 cards per game last term, and he started hot last season by brandishing five yellows and a red in his first Prem outing.
We'll also take the 11/10 on offer for Coventry new boy CALEB YIRENKYI TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS. Signed from Nordsjælland in the summer, the young Ghanaian isn't afraid of getting stuck in, and he will have his work cut out on Friday trying to slow down the Gunners.
In last season's Superligaen he averaged 1.65 fouls per 90, while he averaged 2.39 fouls per 90 at the World Cup. He's an energetic and combative midfielder who will no doubt be tasked with making niggly fouls to stop Arsenal's momentum, so looks worth backing at the prices.
Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Coventry (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 16:00 BST (19/08/26)
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