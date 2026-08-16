Can Xabi Alonso guide Chelsea to the Premier League title?

When Carlo Ancelotti was unveiled in June 2009 the consensus was that Chelsea had hired a star manager but one who was beginning to fade.

The highs of his two Champions League victories were offset by the fact that 11 unbroken seasons managing Juventus and AC Milan had yielded just a single Serie A title, although more optimistic forecasters could point to the strong foundation quietly laid down by his Chelsea predecessor Luiz Felipe Scolari (before he was dismissed at the end of winter) and to the relative weakness of the Premier League he entered. The similarities to Xabi Alonso’s appointment this summer are reasonable, considering Alonso’s burgeoning reputation took a hit at Real Madrid and given that Enzo Maresca has, though few acknowledge it, put together a strong squad and a coherent tactical philosophy that aligns with the new regime. But the most striking comparison is the state of the Premier League.

To be blunt, Ancelotti won the title in his debut season because the division simply wasn’t very good. Manchester United’s three-in-a-row cycle abruptly ended in 2009 when Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez departed and Michael Owen was the only new signing. Arsenal and Liverpool were in their wilderness years. Manchester City were so early in the Abu Dhabi reign Mark Hughes was in charge for half of 2009/10. Alonso doesn’t quite have that much luck on his side, yet there is a growing suspicion the stars are aligning, history beckoning. Only six managers in Premier League history have won the title in their debut season. Three of them managed Chelsea. Pep Guardiola’s resignation in May has shaken the league to its core. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal could begin their own dynasty now and are, naturally, big favourites to retain their title, but there is enough doubt to suggest that, having finally climbed the mountain in 2025/26, emotional exhaustion will take its toll on Arsenal. Elsewhere things are even bleaker for the Premier League brand. Without Pep, and a year after Jurgen Klopp’s departure ended the last great managerial rivalry, it is undeniable the Premier League has lost some of its star quality.

It's a huge job for Andoni Iraola at Liverpool

Andoni Iraola tends to start slowly and we have no idea yet whether the size of the Liverpool job will overawe a man who has never coached a club with a stadium capacity above 12,000. Maresca, unpopular with supporters at Leicester and Chelsea, has the near-impossible task of moving on from the Guardiola hegemony. Michael Carrick has stabilised Manchester United but there are few who believe he can make them title challengers this year. Chelsea, on the other hand, hold several crucial advantages. Alonso brings radical ideas, his unique use of the 3-4-3 perhaps reminiscent of how Antonio Conte shocked the Premier League into submission in his debut year of 2016/17. He also brings fresh leadership and a firm grip on the erratic BlueCo model, as evidenced by the symbolic decision to make him ‘manager’ rather than ‘head coach’ and followed through with the surprise purchases of Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson, the first two over-30s signed by the new owners.

Danny Welbeck has joined Chelsea from Brighton

If Alonso is allowed to sculpt the club in his image, as he did at Bayer Leverkusen, then the league’s biggest spenders will finally have a coherent direction and an intelligent footballing mind leading the way. Theoretically, that is all it will take to lift Chelsea above a weakened field. Their transfer activity tells us they mean business. Morgan Rogers is overpriced and a little overhyped following a somewhat meandering last 12 months at Aston Villa, but if revived to his best he will be an ideal inside forward for Alonso’s 3-4-3 and the perfect foil for his close friend Cole Palmer, alongside whom Rogers could forge a lethal double-ten partnership. Geovany Quenda and Marco Palestra are simply outstanding wing-back acquisitions from Sporting and Atalanta respectively, immediately readying Chelsea for the new formation, as does the arrival of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, who played in a back three under Oliver Glasner.

Chelsea spent big to land Morgan Rogers

It’s a good start, but there is major surgery still to be done and Chelsea’s title hopes rest on a frantic final few weeks of the window. A goalkeeper is needed, although a new left-back to replace the irreplaceable Marc Cucurella is a more alarming priority, while reportedly 11 senior players are currently up for sale, with Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto among those likely to leave. That might sound a little too chaotic for a title push, hence why Chelsea are fourth-favourites, but there is time left to make the necessary adjustments. And besides, perfection isn’t required, not this year. Like Ancelotti and Conte before him Alonso arrives at Chelsea in a fallow period for the Premier League. We are between eras, waiting for the next great manager and next great team to step forward. Chelsea’s fans - and players - have every right to wonder: why not Alonso - and why not now?