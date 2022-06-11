Frenkie De Jong seems to be the name on the lips of every Manchester United fan of late. The Barcelona star has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League to join the ranks at United. He’s been the key figure leading the club’s wish list for this summer and will no doubt represent a major signing of intent to kickstart Erik ten Hag’s era. There are still legitimate question marks over a potential transfer for De Jong – is it a sensible move for United? Is the answer to their midfield issues? Where does it leave other midfielders in the squad? Let’s break it down. Is this a sensible move for Manchester United? The short answer is yes. Even with a sizeable transfer fee, United would be getting a good deal. De Jong is 25 and entering his peak years and coming off the back of a somewhat disappointing season, this is the perfect opportunity to bring a player of his profile into the setup to become the main man in midfield. Especially now with the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic departing, De Jong is someone who’s presence will make up for the loss of both of those players’ skillsets.

The Dutchman’s ability on and off the ball is well documented. First and foremost, though, he will add press resistance to United’s double pivot, which is something they have lacked since Michael Carrick’s retirement. De Jong brings a confidence and willingness to demand the ball which other United midfielders lack. Financially, with several midfielders leaving the club this summer, this leaves the wage bill a lot lighter and gives United the opportunity to invest in high-profile players like De Jong who would more than prove their worth to Ten Hag. If nothing else, there are few managers who know how to get the best out of De Jong like Ten Hag does so all in all, this is a sensible transfer for United to go for.

Where does it leave Fernandes and van de Beek? With a variety of profiles in midfield already existing at United, De Jong’s arrival could potentially be a good headache for Ten Hag. The past couple of seasons have seen Bruno Fernandes play as the sole number 10 in a 4-2-3-1 system under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then in an advanced number 8 role under Ralf Rangnick in the interim more recently. Fernandes’ high-risk high-reward approach worked well for United as he fulfilled a specific need for someone to score goals and create chances in volume for team-mates. However, for tactical reasons and fatigue amongst other factors, Fernandes’ stock has taken a turn for the worse and he may no longer enjoy the first-choice status under the new management of Ten Hag and co.

More often than not, Fernandes has been impatient with the ball and although he has been afforded the comfort of making mistakes, his style of play does not naturally lend itself to a possession-based system. This is no doubt something that will be on Ten Hag’s mind as he attempts to figure out the best conditions for Fernandes to thrive. As for van de Beek, it will be interesting to see how Ten Hag chooses to reintegrate the former Everton loanee. After seeing little to no football in Merseyside, this summer might be the opportunity for van de Beek to showcase his suitability to the way ten Hag wants his team to play and possibly even get ahead of Fernandes for that no.10 role if ten Hag prefers a 4-2-3-1 system which he used last season at Ajax. In a midfield three, van de Beek could very well play with De Jong in a more advanced role closer to the penalty area which is where he thrives on the pitch. Since both players do not necessarily play the same role in midfield, there is potentially space for both of them to thrive as starters depending on the way that Ten Hag chooses to set up with United.

And what about Fred and McTominay? Fred and McTominay’s partnership feels like an accidental result of trial and error rather than a purposeful attempt by the staff at United to establish a double pivot capable of going up against the best of the best. Though there have been some memorable results and wins against their rivals in recent years, United have failed to stamp their authority on games for the most part, which is a problem stemming from their profiles in midfield. Under Jose Mourinho, United probably had their most functioning double pivot in Matic and Ander Herrera, the latter is still someone who hasn’t effectively been replaced at the club. Whereas earlier under previous managers United were able to get away without dominating possession and hitting teams on the counter attack, this will not be the case under Ten Hag.

Unfortunately, the problem for Fred and McTominay is that neither of them are suited to a double pivot. At least not together. The Brazilian was the one player who offered optimism for the future with his performances under Rangnick when he was given the freedom to venture further forward and McTominay was instructed to play the number six role whenever United were in possession. This is not a role that suits McTominay and when compared to his positional peers across the league, the Scottish midfielder comes up short in most departments. If United are to be ambitious and want to challenge for titles once again, they cannot do so with players like McTominay starting games week in, week out. That is not to say that he does not have a role in this team however. He still can be an effective squad player and with a more coherent tactical structure and with the right profile of players around him, it is possible that Ten Hag could make do for his weaknesses. That being said, De Jong’s arrival will almost certainly put their places in the first-team up for contention. A partnership with either of them is not optimal for United as that will leave the defence exposed, as it has been on several occasions in the past season.

A quick glance at the numbers will tell you that De Jong, even in an underwhelming season, averaged more progressive passes and progressive carries than both Fred and McTominay managed last season. Even when he is not at his best, De Jong is comfortably better than the two in question. This is because De Jong is someone who thrives on being the prime receiver in midfield and will often drop deep to collect the ball from his centre backs and then evade any press from the opposition to progress the ball further up the pitch. This is one of the many things that makes him a huge net positive for United in and out of possession. The Dutchman’s awareness on the ball and his ability to dribble past pressure and break opposition lines will no doubt prove to be an incredibly useful asset for the Red Devils.

🔴 @Asif9707 on what Frenkie De Jong will bring to Erik ten Hag's Manchester United...



⬇️ #MUFC — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) June 10, 2022

Is this a signing that will actually work? Only time will tell of course, but the signs are positive for United and De Jong’s marriage to work out for all parties involved. However, the one big stumbling block for this to work out will be the lack of a defensive midfielder at United. Someone who is willing to screen the defence, provide cover to the centre backs and be competent in possession if not extraordinary. De Jong’s signing is not an answer to United’s long-standing problem of not having a defensive midfielder and repurposing him to be that profile for the team will not be ideal. This is a signing that is great on paper only if you partner him with the right defensive midfielder to play alongside him. It is unlikely that United will be able to get big names in this role given that United are just not a very attractive project at the moment for players to come into. Boubacar Kamara would have been a good solution to United’s problems but he is now at Aston Villa. Kalvin Phillips would be overpriced and certainly not of the standard that United require to challenge for titles. N’Golo Kante has been linked as well but there are injury concerns coupled with his age.

