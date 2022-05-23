Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Boubacar Kamara will join Aston Villa when his contract expires
Boubacar Kamara will join Aston Villa when his contract expires

Boubacar Kamara: Aston Villa sign Marseille midfielder

By Sporting Life
09:26 · MON May 23, 2022

Aston Villa have signed French midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a five-year contract from Ligue 1 Olympique Marseille.

The 22-year-old midfielder will join Villa following the expiry of his contract with the French club.

Kamara came through the youth ranks at Marseille, going on to rack up well over a century of appearances for the first team.

He played a key role in this season’s Ligue 1 campaign for Marseille as they finished runners-up behind Paris St-Germain and had a successful run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals.

Across 32 league appearances last season he scored one goal from an expected goals total (xG) of 0.89

Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football. We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog
Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS