The 22-year-old midfielder will join Villa following the expiry of his contract with the French club.

Kamara came through the youth ranks at Marseille, going on to rack up well over a century of appearances for the first team.

He played a key role in this season’s Ligue 1 campaign for Marseille as they finished runners-up behind Paris St-Germain and had a successful run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals.