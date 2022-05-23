Aston Villa have signed French midfielder Boubacar Kamara on a five-year contract from Ligue 1 Olympique Marseille.
The 22-year-old midfielder will join Villa following the expiry of his contract with the French club.
Kamara came through the youth ranks at Marseille, going on to rack up well over a century of appearances for the first team.
He played a key role in this season’s Ligue 1 campaign for Marseille as they finished runners-up behind Paris St-Germain and had a successful run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals.
Across 32 league appearances last season he scored one goal from an expected goals total (xG) of 0.89
Villa Head Coach Steven Gerrard said: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract one of the most promising young talents in European football. We have a very clear plan to make our team stronger and Bouba is an important part of that.”