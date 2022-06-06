Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is 4/7 to join Premier League club Manchester United in this summer's transfer window with Sky Bet.

Netherlands international De Jong, who rose to stardom under former Ajax and current United manager Erik Ten Hag, is among those admired by the Old Trafford club. He is 5/2 to link up with Ligue 1 side Paris St-Germain, and 10/1 to join United's rivals Manchester City. Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, missing out on Champions League football next term. They have yet to sign announce any signings this summer.

Frenkie de Jong next club odds (via Sky Bet) Man Utd - 4/7

PSG - 5/2

Man City - 10/1

Arsenal - 28/1

Bayern Munich - 28/1

Juventus - 33/1

Liverpool - 33/1

Newcastle - 33/1 Odds correct 0730 (06/06/22)

Will United sign Frenkie De Jong? Asif Norat analysis Barcelona’s financial issues have resulted in a situation where they will have to sell one or two of their most valued players this summer in an attempt to balance the club’s books. One player the attention and focus has gone towards is Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who has previously worked with new United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax. De Jong is regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in Europe, being able to play as a deep-lying playmaker and as a box-to-box midfielder. With United set to become a possession-based team and a side aiming to play out from the back, they will not be able to achieve this with Fred or Scott McTominay in the starting line-up.

