Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is among those admired by Manchester United
Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is among those admired by Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong next club odds: Manchester United odds-on to sign Barcelona midfielder

By Sporting Life
07:49 · MON June 06, 2022

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is 4/7 to join Premier League club Manchester United in this summer's transfer window with Sky Bet.

Netherlands international De Jong, who rose to stardom under former Ajax and current United manager Erik Ten Hag, is among those admired by the Old Trafford club.

He is 5/2 to link up with Ligue 1 side Paris St-Germain, and 10/1 to join United's rivals Manchester City.

Manchester United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, missing out on Champions League football next term.

They have yet to sign announce any signings this summer.

Five targets Manchester United should sign this summer
ALSO READ: Five targets Manchester United should sign this summer

Frenkie de Jong next club odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Man Utd - 4/7
  • PSG - 5/2
  • Man City - 10/1
  • Arsenal - 28/1
  • Bayern Munich - 28/1
  • Juventus - 33/1
  • Liverpool - 33/1
  • Newcastle - 33/1

Odds correct 0730 (06/06/22)

Will United sign Frenkie De Jong?

Asif Norat analysis

Barcelona’s financial issues have resulted in a situation where they will have to sell one or two of their most valued players this summer in an attempt to balance the club’s books.

One player the attention and focus has gone towards is Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, who has previously worked with new United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

De Jong is regarded as one of the most complete midfielders in Europe, being able to play as a deep-lying playmaker and as a box-to-box midfielder.

With United set to become a possession-based team and a side aiming to play out from the back, they will not be able to achieve this with Fred or Scott McTominay in the starting line-up.

Latest transfer news and updates
ALSO READ: Latest transfer news and updates

In contrast the Dutchman is a composed midfielder who is capable of progressing through the lines of the opponent via pass or dribble, and the added bonus to this potential signing is that he already understands what Ten Hag demands.

United require a proactive plan before they go into the window, with a lack of Champions League football coupled with a reportedly strict and fixed budget of £120 million making it difficult for United to sign top level players.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS