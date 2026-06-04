International Friendly tips: England vs New Zealand predictions, best bets and preview

England’s penultimate game before the 2026 World Cup sees them play New Zealand at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, before they take on Costa Rica on Wednesday in their final fixture.

This clash with the All Whites kicks-off at 4pm local time - 9pm in the UK - and it will give us valuable insight into how the Three Lions are going to fare in the Sunshine State heat.

If England top Group L at the finals, they’ll play their round-of-32 clash in Atlanta, round-of-16 game in Mexico City, Miami for the quarters, back to Atlanta for the semis before returning to Miami for the third place play-off. Sorry, I mean the final in New York.

Presuming England top the group that is, and go on to win all of their knockout games, but the point is it’ll be hot in the majority of those knock-out Stadia.

So, getting acclimatised to the heat seems a sensible move from Thomas Tuchel ahead of the tournament and it is expected to be around 34 degrees when Saturday’s game kicks-off.