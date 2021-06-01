International football betting tips: England v Austria, Netherlands v Scotland, France Wales

Jake Pearson has tips, best bets and previews for all three home nations' international friendlies.

Netherlands v Scotland tips Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Match odds: Home 4/9 | Draw 10/3 | Away 6/1 The key to Scotland’s success under Steve Clarke is clearly down to the fact that he has transformed the Tartan Army into a resolute, well-drilled defensive unit, and though it could be argued that this current crop of Scotland players is arguably one of the best they have had for a long time in an attacking sense, removing the shackles seems an unlikely thing to do from a manager who served his apprenticeship under Jose Mourinho. Eight of Scotland’s last 11 matches have seen three or less goals, and that could again be something to side with in this fixture, particularly given the Netherlands have scored more than two goals in just two of their last 11 matches, and one of those was against Gibraltar. Under 2.5 Goals has roughly a 43% chance of landing, while the Netherlands have a 67% chance of winning the match. Those two prices multiplied gives us just shorter than 5/2, which makes a standout price of 10/3 for the Netherlands to win & Under 2.5 goals a good amount of value. Best bet: Netherlands to win and Under 2.5 Goals at 10/3

England v Austria tips Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: ITV

Match odds: Home 4/9 | Draw 3/1 | Away 13/2 England face Austria in the first of their two warm-up friendlies for the European Championships, and while Gareth Southgate would surely love to get his strongest team out on the Wembley pitch, it has been suggested that the Chelsea and Manchester City players that featured in the Champions League final could be given a rest. That would potentially mean three of England’s first choice defenders will miss out, with John Stones and Kyle Walker rested, and Harry Maguire not expected to be fit enough to play, and that could present an opportunity for Austria to get on the scoresheet, something they have failed to do just once in their last 11 matches. This could also be a good opportunity for a couple of England players currently on the fringes of either the squad, or indeed the starting XI, to make their case to Southgate, and Austria hardly have the most solid defence in international football, conceding seven goals in their last three matches. Over 2.5 Goals has landed in six of England’s last nine matches, which makes a price of even money for this particular game to see three or more goals look a touch too big. Best bet: Over 2.5 Goals at evens

France v Wales tips Kick-off time: 20:05 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Match odds: Home 1/4 | Draw 17/4 | Away 10/1 Wales face a tricky fixture against world champions and Euro 2020 favourites France in Nice, and it is difficult to see the Robert Page-led nation getting anything at all out of this tie. Though Wales do arrive here in good form, following a friendly win over Mexico with a 1-0 victory over a strong Czech Republic side in World Cup qualifying, they are a big price to even score a goal against Didier Deschamps’ men, with most bookmakers offering 4/7 that Wales do not find the net. While France have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal, they have hardly been rattling in the goals themselves of late, scoring just 11 goals in their last seven matches, four in their last three. Wales will not want to be on the wrong end of a hammering so close to a major tournament, so they are likely to keep things tight, which means odds-against for Under 2.5 Goals is a price worth backing. Best bet: Under 2.5 Goals at 11/10 Odds correct at 1300 (01/06/21)