England Euro 2020 analysis: What formation should England play?

England may be the spiritual home of 4-4-2 but Gareth Southgate spent the 2018 World Cup as one of the few managers to prefer a three-man defence.

He played in both formations for his country. The build-up to his second major tournament as a manager has revolved around a decision between them. The statistical evidence suggests the choice should be simple. Since the last World Cup, England have played nine games with a back three, winning four, drawing two and losing three. Their tally of 14 goals is just 1.55 per game, the eight conceded amounting to 0.88. With four at the back – and the ability to field both an attack-minded midfielder and a front three – their record is dramatically better: 16 victories out of 20 (an 80 percent win rate instead of 44), just two defeats (losing 10 percent, not 33) and a glut of goals. England have 66 goals, 3.3 per game, at the right end while conceding 13, 0.65 per match, at the wrong one.

Euro 2020 qualifying feels distant but England, with 37 goals in eight games, ranked second only to Belgium, who played two matches more, in the scoring charts. In international football, where the standard of opponents can vary dramatically, the numbers can camouflage the context. England's defeats playing 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 came to Belgium, Denmark and Spain, all currently in the top 10 of the world rankings, one after a first-half red card. Their losses with only two central defenders were to Holland (currently 16th) and the Czech Republic (40th). England may be likelier to thrash the lesser lights with fewer centre-backs but they could also be at a greater risk of losing to them. The impression was that Southgate's 2020 reversion to a back three came because he felt his side had scorers but needed to reduce games to fewer chances. Belgium and Denmark registered three and four shots on target respectively in beating England; Holland had 13, albeit in 120 minutes, and the Czech Republic eight against Southgate's back four.

But the lack of chances can be the case at both ends of the pitch. England were not prolific with a back three in the 2018 World Cup; three of Harry Kane’s six goals were penalties, two more came indirectly from corners and the other was a Ruben Loftus-Cheek's shot deflected in off his heel. As the three goals Harry Maguire and John Stones scored came from set-pieces, that only leaves two open-play goals, one each for Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli. Kane won the Golden Boot in the World Cup and was the 12-goal top scorer in Euro 2020 qualifying, but there was a marked difference; nine were non-penalty goals. Sterling, who did not score in the World Cup, got eight. He had six assists to Kane’s five. Ross Barkley has faded from contention, but his four goals showed what the most progressive of the three midfielders – probably Mason Mount, who has four goals in his last 11 internationals – can offer. Southgate’s relatively young squad have a common denominator: apart from Kane, none of the forwards or midfielders have scored in a major tournament. Sterling has played 12 games and Marcus Rashford eight, but the rest are untried.

Jadon Sancho v Marcus Rashford 20/21 comparison