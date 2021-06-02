Euro 2020: Scotland are more than group stage fodder

It’s been so long since Scotland were at a major tournament that a number of Steve Clarke’s squad weren’t even born when the 1998 World Cup took place.

Having waited 23 years to pull up a seat at the top table of international football, Scotland aren't content with just making up the numbers at Euro 2020. Indeed, the Tartan Terriers have the talent to make their mark on this summer's tournament. Drawn in a challenging Group D alongside England, Croatia and Czech Republic, Scotland will be difficult opponents. The country currently boasts its best crop of players for years, maybe even decades.

In Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney, Scotland will possess two of the best full backs at Euro 2020. Fitting both players into the same team has been one of Clarke's biggest challenges as Scotland boss, but he has seemingly succeeded by deploying a back three which still allows Tierney to charge forward from his position on the left of the central unit. The majority of Scotland's attacks have their source in Robertson and Tierney who developed an unlikely partnership over the course of 2020. Some predicted the two left backs would get in each other's way. Instead, they have forged an understanding of how to combine their qualities down the wing. A lack of top level central defenders has forced Clarke to use Scott McTominay at the back, but while the Manchester United man has proven key to the way Scotland bring the ball out from defence there is a growing sense he would be even more influential in the centre of the pitch. Clarke has already confirmed McTominay will be predominantly used as a midfielder at Euro 2020.

Billy Gilmour could be in line for some significant game time despite being uncapped. Ryan Jack’s injury has opened up a place in Scotland’s midfield unit and the Chelsea teenager could bring some much-needed control. Gilmour’s performances at Premier League and Champions League level suggest he wouldn’t be out of his depth at a major tournament. Then there’s John McGinn, who has been Scotland’s most reliable goalscorer under Clarke with three goals in three World Cup qualifiers this year. The 26-year-old’s goal threat has been unlocked by playing him further up the pitch. Providing McGinn with a platform to attack will be one of Clarke’s biggest tactical priorities when devising his Euro 2020 masterplan.

Ryan Christie scored the goal that put Scotland ahead in their playoff final against Serbia last November and the Celtic man, along with Southampton's Stuart Armstrong and Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser, will bring creativity and guile to the side. Fraser's pace in particular has been crucial in giving Scotland an outlet to relieve pressure and provide support to the central striker. Until recently, the identity of that central striker was unclear. Scotland had a clear deficiency in that position until both Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes decided to represent the country through the grandparent rule. While Dykes is the better fit for the system, bringing others into the game, Adams offers genuine cutting edge.

