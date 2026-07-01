Harry Kane saves England from World Cup shock by DR Congo to secure 2-1 victory

Harry Kane saved England from suffering one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history by scoring twice late on to drag them past DR Congo and into the round of 16.
England fell behind early to a strike from winger Brian Cipenga and responded well in the first half only to be repeatedly denied by inspired goalkeeping.
They appeared to run out of ideas after half-time before a double substitution from Thomas Tuchel triggered a fightback, as Anthony Gordon and the move of Declan Rice to right-back provided the inspiration for a comeback.
Kane first headed in from a Gordon cross in the 75th minute before firing home a powerful shot on the angle 11 minutes later after the same player had provided the opportunity.
England's next match at the iconic Azteca, where Mexico have lost only twice competitively in history, takes place at 01:00 BST on Monday.
More to follow.
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