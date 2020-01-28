Pep Guardiola plays down complaint over FA Cup attendance

Football
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
14:42 · January 28, 2020 · 2 min read

Pep Guardiola has said he did not intend to upset Manchester City fans with comments about the size of the crowd at the Etihad Stadium for Sunday's FA Cup clash with Fulham.

A crowd of 39,223, some way short of the 55,000 capacity, watched the routine 4-0 win over the 10-man Cottagers.

After that game, Guardiola said: "Motivation was right and hopefully in the next game against United, our fans can come and make the stadium full.

"It was not full. I don't know why. (Wednesday) gives a chance to go back to Wembley. Hopefully they will support us more."

When it was put to him the financial constraints placed on football fans, Guardiola said on Tuesday: "I understand the fans. It was never my intention to offend them. It's so nice to have the fans here. I am always grateful for their support.

"Since I arrived here until the last day I want to fight to play as well as possible and see the Etihad full for every game."

Meanwhile, Guardiola remains wary of the threat posed by Manchester United in Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg after his side were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad in the Premier League earlier this season.

"It's Manchester United. They can do it, they have done it," said the City boss, whose side hold a 3-1 lead from the first game at Old Trafford.

"In these kind of games against incredible teams with incredible history, they have pride and I know how difficult it will be to reach the final."

Follow the latest transfer rumours and done deals with our live Transfer Market blog
Follow the latest transfer rumours and done deals with our live Transfer Market blog

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp faced criticism for saying he would not be in charge for his side's upcoming FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury and that the Reds would send their Under-23 side to play the game, with the newly-introduced winter break in force at that time.

Guardiola supported Klopp's stance, saying: "We accept the schedules and the competitions, games every two or three days, but don't tell the managers which players to pick."

Follow Sporting Life on social media - find us on Facebook here or tweet @SportingLifeFC

Related football links

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 6m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Most Read Football

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 6m
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 3h
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals3

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 1m
The latest Sporting Life Accumulator4

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Sporting Life's Premier League preview package and free tips5

Saturday's Premier League tips

Game by game previews, Super 6 predictions and best bets for Saturday's action including Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Last updated 6h

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 5h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 4h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 4h
All Football TipsTips & Previews