Fulham vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals at 21/20 (bet365)
It's been a shocking start to the season for Manchester United.
They have lost eight of their 15 games thus far, sit eighth in the Premier League table and already eight points off the top four, lie third in their Champions League group at the halfway stage and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek.
The pressure is piling on Erik ten Hag, with the Dutchman now favourite to be the next manager to leave.
It feels like a defining week in his United career, with this weekend's league game at Fulham feeling like a must-win, as is Wednesday's UCL clash in Copenhagen.
Fulham have been a tough team to gauge this season, but did impress last week when holding Brighton to a 1-1 draw away from home, before beating high-flying Championship side Ipswich to advance to the Carabao Cup quarters.
They sit 14th in the table, seven points clear of the bottom three and a win here by two goals would see them leapfrog the Red Devils.
To me, that seems unlikely, mainly because I'd be surprised to see many goals at the Cottage, with UNDER 2.5 GOALS the value play.
Meeting in Saturday's early kick-off we have two teams bang out of form in attack, both sides really struggling to create opportunities.
Fulham have averaged just 1.11 xGF (Expected Goals For) per game this season, with only the league's bottom two Sheffield United and Burnley generating less.
Meanwhile, across United's last seven league games they have mustered just 1.03 xGF per game, with that stretch of matches including Burnley, Crystal Palace, Brentford and Sheffield United with the Red Devils failing to rack up more than 1.6 xGF in any of those four contests.
Both sides lack fluidity in attack then, but defences haven't been all that bad.
Against those four teams mentioned above - of which Fulham fit somewhere in the same category - United allowed just 1.15 xGA per game, while the Cottagers held Brighton to 1.32 xG last weekend, Spurs to 1.64 the game before and Sheffield United to 0.25 before that.
Defences could be on top in this one then, and unders looks overpriced in the contest.
These two teams are good for cards, with Fulham collecting an average of 2.50 per game and United 2.40 this season. The referee for this game is John Brooks, who has brandished 4.62 cards per game, including three red cards this season.
Chancing a trio of players to be carded therefore appeals for BAB. Tim Ream has been cautioned three times in the PL already this season, making his price of 13/2 to be booked appeal as a single as well as boosting the BAB price.
Bruno Fernandes has had his name taken four times in the league this season, while Sergio Reguilon was booked in midweek against Newcastle for his second of the domestic campaign, despite playing only four games.
Score prediction: Fulham 1-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Issa Diop (foot), Tosin Adarabioyo (groin), Adama Traore (thigh) and Kenny Tete (unspecified) remained out for Wednesday's game with Ipswich, though the latter pair are working their way back to full fitness and might make the squad this weekend.
Manchester United welcomed Casemiro back from an ankle issue in their defeat by Newcastle, but the ex-Real Madrid man was then withdrawn at half-time with a new unspecified issue and will surely only make the bench at best here.
Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary), Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Lisandro Martinez (foot) will not be involved for the visitors either, while Raphael Varane could not participate in the EFL Cup due to illness and will also need a check.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka was able to come off the bench against the Magpies following his thigh issue and is one of several names pushing for inclusion from the off this weekend, where Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford should all come back into the XI.
Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Ream, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Iwobi; Muniz
Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Reguilon; McTominay, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Odds correct 1100 BST (03/11/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.