Fulham vs Liverpool betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Any questions over how Liverpool will fare without Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were answered convincingly on Sunday in what was only the seventh time the Reds have fielded a Premier League XI without either of the players since 2018-19. After a timid first half the Reds were rampant following the interval on the south coast putting four past Bournemouth. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota netted a brace each, making it three wins in as many games since their Egyptian talisman departed for the African Cup of Nations. There was an element of fortune in their victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp’s side then made a sluggish start in the first leg of the semi against Fulham before Willian's goal sparked them into life.

What are the best bets? A goal down, the onus is obviously on Fulham at Craven Cottage and this dynamic suits Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Reds are lethal on the counter attack, unsurprising given the pace and thrive in transition. In the top flight, no side has taken more points on the road than Liverpool (22) and as this is an all Premier League affair, I think it is relevant.

The Reds only away defeat came with nine men against Tottenham, but they found the net in all 11 games. In six matches against bottom half clubs, Liverpool have averaged 2.4 goals a game and scored two or more in all bar their trip to Kenilworth Road. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win with Sky Bet Emulate this form on Wednesday evening and I see no reason why LIVERPOOL won’t WIN at Craven Cottage.

Joao Palhinha averages five tackles a game, no Premier League player comes close to him. The midfielder has notched up highs of eight (twice) and 10 this term. Raul Jimenez has found some form netting five in his last 10 appearances. Alexis Mac Allister is the Reds most carded player with five yellows and a red, he should have his work cut out opposing Palhinha on Wednesday evening.

Team news Adama Traore is the only Fulham player with an injury, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Fode Ballo-Toure are also unavailable due to international duty. Marco Silva does not have any fresh injury concerns since the defeat against Chelsea. Harrison Reed was rested at Stamford Bridge but should return to the starting line-up alongside Joao Palhinha in midfield.

Mohamed Salah warming up for Egypt

Salah is temporarily back in Merseyside to receive treatment for an injury he picked up at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) but is unavailable for this clash. Wataru Endo is away with Japan and Klopp will also be without Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Ben Doak and Kostas Tsimikas.

Predicted line-ups Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez. Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez.