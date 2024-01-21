Sporting Life
Darwin Nunez Liverpool

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool: Reds romp on the south coast

By Sporting Life
19:02 · SUN January 21, 2024

League leaders Liverpool hammered Bournemouth 4-0 on Sunday, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both grabbing second half braces.

Despite being without a host of key starters including Mohamed Salah (AFCON) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (injured), Jurgen Klopp's men ran out comfortable winners on the south coast.

The first half was fairly uneventful, with it being the hosts who looked the more threatening team, but the game was a no-contest in the second half.

Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool

It took the travelling Reds four minutes to open the scoring in the second period, with Diogo Jota assisting Darwin Nunez, but the Portuguese didn't have to wait too much longer for a goal of his own.

Substitute Cody Gakpo set him up on the 71st minute, before Jota hammered home a second nine minutes later to put the game to bed.

A wonderful Joe Gomez cross and a tidy Nunez finish in added time rounded off the scoring and put the icing on the cake of an excellent performance.

Darwin Nunez vs Bournemouth

It was a clinical display from the Uruguayan, who scored with both of his shots inside the box.

The result means Liverpool hold a five point lead over Manchester City and Arsenal, and head into the second leg of their Carabao Cup tie with Fulham carrying plenty of momentum.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS