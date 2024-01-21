Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool: Reds romp on the south coast

League leaders Liverpool hammered Bournemouth 4-0 on Sunday, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both grabbing second half braces.
Despite being without a host of key starters including Mohamed Salah (AFCON) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (injured), Jurgen Klopp's men ran out comfortable winners on the south coast.
The first half was fairly uneventful, with it being the hosts who looked the more threatening team, but the game was a no-contest in the second half.
It took the travelling Reds four minutes to open the scoring in the second period, with Diogo Jota assisting Darwin Nunez, but the Portuguese didn't have to wait too much longer for a goal of his own.
Substitute Cody Gakpo set him up on the 71st minute, before Jota hammered home a second nine minutes later to put the game to bed.
A wonderful Joe Gomez cross and a tidy Nunez finish in added time rounded off the scoring and put the icing on the cake of an excellent performance.
It was a clinical display from the Uruguayan, who scored with both of his shots inside the box.
The result means Liverpool hold a five point lead over Manchester City and Arsenal, and head into the second leg of their Carabao Cup tie with Fulham carrying plenty of momentum.
