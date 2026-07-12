CARDS have been hit and miss at the 2026 World Cup, mainly the latter. Only one of the quarter-finals had four or more cards in 90 minutes, and England’s win over Norway didn’t see one brandished until the 117th minute.

Since 2002, 10 of 12 semi-finals have gone UNDER 3.5 CARDS. At each of those six World Cups at least one semi-final has had three cards or fewer.

LAMINE YAMAL has completed at least two dribbles in every appearance for Spain this tournament, and drawn six fouls across their last two games against Belgium and Portugal.

LUCAS DIGNE will be the man tasked with containing him and his price to TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS appeals. France's left-back has averaged one per game but hasn’t opposed anyone of Yamal’s calibre.

Yamal gives as good as he gets though, conceding nine fouls of his own, seven of which have come in his last two appearances, so he’s worth backing TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS as well.

KYLIAN MBAPPE has averaged 5.21 shots and 3.3 SHOT ON TARGET per 90 this summer, having at least 2+ efforts hit the target in all six of his appearances.