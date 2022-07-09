Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Women's Euros
Transfer Centre
Tables
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
england v sweden prev

Football tips Women's Euros: England v Sweden best bets and preview

By Joe Rindl
10:49 · MON July 25, 2022

Can England create history in their Euro 2022 semi-final against Sweden in Sheffield on Monday night? Joe Rindl has the preview and best bet.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros

1.5pts England to win with -1 handicap at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Kelly Smith Is Backing an England v Germany final!

England's quarter-final win over Spain after extra-time on Wednesday was, without a doubt, a thriller.

It was a classic, mouth-watering clash which was intense from minute one to minute 120 and cemented the Lionesses' status as genuine contenders to lift the Euro 2022 trophy.

Esther Gonzalez opened the scoring for slight favourites Spain in the 54th minute before substitute Ella Toone volleyed in an equaliser six minutes from time.

And in the extra period, Georgia Stanway scored a stunner on the break before England defended resolutely to reach the last four of a fourth successive major tournament and extend their unbeaten run under Saria Wiegman to 18 matches.

Now Sweden stand between England and a European Championship final at a sold-out Wembley.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: BBC One

England 4/5 | Draw 12/5 | Sweden 15/4

Sky Bet offer -> £30 in free bets = https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&dcmp=BAC_SL_ACQ_BXG30&aff=688

Sweden are the top-ranked side at Euro 2022 but, even though they have made it to the semi-finals, have yet to really find their spark.

In the last eight, Linda Sembrant scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner as they edged past underdogs Belgium despite having 33 attempts at goal.

Last year's Olympic finalists were not clinical, and haven't been for much of the tournament. Before beating an exhausted Portugal 5-0 in their final group match, Sweden drew with the Netherlands and scraped past Switzerland despite winning the xG battle on both occasions 1.67 - 0.49 and 1.86 - 0.26 respectively.

The Swedes are wasteful, not a great sign ahead of their tie with an England side who have conceded just one goal so far this tournament.

Premier League outright preview
ALSO READ: Premier League outright preview

England have a poor record in semi-finals of major tournaments, losing each of their last four, but this feels different.

Ahead of their match with Spain in the last eight Wiegman’s side had scored 14 goals in three Euros matches from a total xG of 12.05. Or, put another way, they produced an xG of 4.02 per 95 minutes across the group stages.

Spain's opener was the first goal England had conceded in over five hours of Euros football.

England are the odds-on favourite across the market and I think that's justifiably so.

There are plenty of value bets out there with the Lionesses to win to nil at 15/8 (general) and England/England half-time/full-time at 2/1 (Betfred, Boylesports) both making appeal.

But I particularly fancy backing the hosts' superiority with ENGLAND TO WIN WITH -1 HANDICAP looking good at 5/2 with Sky Bet and Betfair.

Sweden are not a bad side, it's just England are, on paper and going by form, significantly better.

England women v Sweden women score prediction and best bet

  • 1.5pts England to win with -1 handicap at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair)

Score prediction: England 2-0 Sweden (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct 0830 BST (25/07/22)

Transfer Blog

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS