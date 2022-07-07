Sporting Life
Austria v Northern Ireland preview

Football tips Women's Euros: Austria v Northern Ireland best bets and preview

By Sporting Life
21:01 · FRI July 08, 2022

Austria and Northern Ireland start the second round of group matches at the Women's Euros. We preview the match-up at St. Mary's Stadium, picking out a best bet.

Football betting tips: Women's Euros

2pts Under 1.5 First Half Goals at 8/11 (Betway, William Hill)

Northern Ireland found it difficult to contain a talented Norway team in the first half of their opening game, trailing 3-0 after 31 minutes, but they should be encouraged by the rest of their performance.

In only allowing six shots equating to 0.41 expected goals (xG), Northern Ireland earned a 1-1 scoreline after the break.

The plan for this match-up will surely be to start how they finished the opener.

Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Monday

TV channel: BBC One

Austria 1/8 | Draw 13/2 | Northern Ireland 16/1

Kelly Smith is Sporting Life's star columnist for the Women's Euros
CLICK HERE TO READ: Kelly Smith's column for Sporting Life

Of course, Austria will pose Northern Ireland plenty of problems, hence the long odds-on price for them to win the match.

There is value in backing the Green and White Army to stay in the game, however. UNDER 1.5 FIRST HALF GOALS is a solid bet at 8/11.

Austria were perhaps fortunate to only be beaten by a one-goal margin against an understandably nervy England, conceding 2.63 xG, and they struggled to create chances themselves, only registering 0.43 xG.

They should control the game completely, most likely finding it easier to fashion scoring opportunities here, but it's worth siding with the Northern Ireland side to be better from the beginning against easier opposition.

Austria women v Northern Ireland women score prediction and best bet

  • 2pts Under 1.5 First Half Goals at 8/11 (Betway, William Hill)

Score prediction: Austria 2-0 Northern Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Odds correct 2100 BST (08/07/22)

england v norway preview
ALSO READ: Sporting Life's England v Norway preview and best bets

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS