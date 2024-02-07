Football tips, predictions and best bets: Premier League, Sky Bet EFL & Bundesliga for Saturday 10/02/24

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 2pts BTTS 'no' in Lincoln vs Fleetwood at 20/23 (Betfair) 1pt Leicester win to nil vs Watford at 23/10 (Coral) 1pt Kieffer Moore to score anytime in Ipswich vs West Brom at 12/5 (bet365) 1pt Under 1.5 goals in Port Vale vs Stevenage at 23/10 (General) 0.75pt Connor Hall to score anytime in Harrogate vs Colchester at 18/1 (Sky Bet) 0.75pt Patrick Mainka to score anytime in Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim at 18/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Sean Longstaff to score anytime in Forest vs Newcastle at 15/2 (General) 0.5pts No first goalscorer in Lincoln vs Fleetwood at 8/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add every selection to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

KIEFFER MOORE had a big impact in his Ipswich debut. Introduced at half time at Deep Dale, the Tractor Boys were 3-0 down. The Welshman had seven shots, hitting the target with four and finding the net twice. Game state obviously suited the frontman but Kieran McKenna’s side is perfectly suited to complement his cumbersome style. Ipswich rank third for accurate crosses in the Championship (4.9 per game) and if they continue to feed Moore he will continue to score which is why backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals this weekend. CLICK HERE to back Kieffer Moore to score anytime with Sky Bet

Leif Davis is one of the most creative players in the division. The full-back grabbed an assist for Moore against Preston, taking him to 11 for the season (joint first) and Davis also tops the charts for key passes (3). It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the pair form a partnership in Norfolk.

Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 5/6 | Draw 14/5 | Away 3/1 Tom Carnduff A mid-table clash from Saturday's Bundesliga card, but the fact we're saying that in February will delight the visitors no doubt. Heidenheim sit nine points clear of the relegation play-off position and 13 clear of the bottom two. They're much closer to Europe than they are the drop - a fantastic achievement at this stage. I'm looking at this game as I'm returning to a tip that has delivered this season already - you can get 18/1 on PATRICK MAINKA TO SCORE ANYTIME which is big given the away side's strength from set-piece situations. CLICK HERE to back Patrick Mainka to score anytime with Sky Bet He delivered place terms when backed to strike against Darmstadt in December - a game in which he would end up scoring twice - and I'm happy enough going back in here. Bremen sit comfortably in the 'top half' for shots conceded from corners and free-kicks this season, while Heidenheim are unsurprisingly among the leading pack at attacking opportunities. With 11 set-piece goals and just 13 from open play situations, it's easy to see where the away side rely on to strike. Mainka is one of their main aerial threats.

Watford vs Leicester Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 7/2 | Draw 14/5 | Away 3/4 Michael Beardmore Leicester have brushed aside foes and wowed neutrals on their way to what is looking like an increasingly surefire return to the Premier League as Sky Bet Championship champions-elect. But, putting their free-scoring efforts aside for a moment, one stat might surprise you - as well as having the division's best record in front of goal, they've also conceded the fewest, just 23 across 30 games. Of their 27 victories in all competitions this season, 14 have been achieved with clean sheets, yet they are a tasty 23/10 to WIN TO NIL at goal-shy Watford. CLICK HERE to back Leicester to win to nil with Sky Bet The Hornets have failed to score in each of their past three games, netting just twice in the last five.

Lincoln vs Fleetwood Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 10/11 | Draw 23/10 | Away 29/10 James Cantrill Lincoln live in the realms of fine margins. This term, in Sky Bet League One they have scored 31 and conceded 30. Of their 30 league fixtures, 20 have seen two or fewer goals, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ has clicked on 18 occasions and that is the bet here. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score ‘no’ with Sky Bet The deadlock has failed to be broken in there last two games at Sincil Bank and at 8/1 backing NO FIRST GOALSCORER is also a runner here. Opting for this market over the 0-0 correct score appeals as if the only goal of the game is an own goal, the bet is still paid out as a winner. CLICK HERE to back no first goalscorer with Sky Bet Fleetwood made some impressive moves in the January Transfer Window and their results have picked up, taking seven points from the last nine on offer. The Cod Army are six points adrift though so I expect a cagey affair in Lincolnshire.

Harrogate vs Colchester Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 21/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 9/4 Tom Carnduff Harrogate are pushing for a spot in the Sky Bet League Two play-offs but set-pieces have proven to be a vulnerable point throughout the course of the campaign. Colchester, under the Cowley's, are improving and crucially possess the tools required to make the most of this when the two sides meet on Saturday. You can get 18/1 on Colchester centre-back CONNOR HALL scoring anytime, which looks big despite the fact he's yet to strike this season.

He brings a big aerial threat for the away side, and near post runs from corners can create good goal-scoring chances if he is able to make contact. Cowley's Col U have taken 14 corners across their last two games too, so they should get opportunities to strike from these situations. CLICK HERE to back Connor Hall to score anytime with Sky Bet

SEAN LONGSTAFF netted a brace in the 4-4 thriller with Luton last weekend and at 15/2, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME at the City Ground looks too long. CLICK HERE to back Sean Longstaff to score anytime with Sky Bet He isn’t a midfielder famed for his goalscoring exploits but Longstaff has been threatened to get amongst the goals for some time. He had three shots in the 3-0 FA Cup win over Sunderland and has had a further seven shots since, hitting the target with four. With six goals in all competitions and a goals per 90 average of 0.25, I think he’s worth a tout against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Ryan Yates to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Ryan Yates started in the draw at Bournemouth in Forest’s last game and is expected to continue in central midfield. He was booked on the south coast, taking his tally to four for the campaign, impressive considering he has only started 10 games.