After all seven Saturday Seven selections landed last weekend, can we achieve another full house? Michael Beardmore provides his tips for your Saturday 3pm accas including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: -1.56pts profit | -2% return on investment

BARNSLEY’s form at Oakwell has been imperious all season but particularly in recent months as their promotion push has gathered speed – they’ve won eight straight there and 13 in 18 home and away overall. Visitors Oxford are hanging perilously above the Sky Bet League One drop zone after a disastrous 16-game winless run in which they have scored just eight goals. Take advantage of Sky Bet’s market-leading price boost on the Tykes. BARNSLEY TO BEAT OXFORD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

League One leaders PLYMOUTH have won 17 of 20 games at Home Park this season, comfortably the third tier’s best record in that regard and have won seven of the last nine overall to reclaim top spot. They host a Cambridge side that has lost 14 of 20 away matches this term and while they have enjoyed a recent upturn in form in their relegation battle, they should be no match for the Pilgrims. PLYMOUTH TO BEAT CAMBRIDGE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have faltered badly in recent weeks, their previously rock-solid defence keeping just one clean sheet in the past nine games as the Owls have won just twice in that run. They’ve scored in eight of those nine though and with seven of mid-table EXETER’s past 10 matches seeing goals at each end, the odds-against prices on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE are an acca booster. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN SHEFF WED v EXETER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

If Stevenage fail to win on Saturday, LEYTON ORIENT can seal the Sky Bet League Two title in front of their own fans with victory at home to Crewe. Orient have lost only once at home all season, while Crewe have been poor away and have scored just one goal in their six trips to other teams in the top seven. LEYTON ORIENT TO BEAT CREWE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Only Emirates Stadium (80%) has a higher ratio of BTTS games than MANSFIELD’s One Call Stadium across English football’s top four divisions this season and matches there average 3.05 goals per game. Back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE when the play-off chasing Stags, the fourth tier's top scorers, host automatic promotion hopefuls STEVENAGE whose away BTTS percentage of 60% is the division’s second highest. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN MANSFIELD v STEVENAGE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

STOCKPORT, one defeat in 16, are our shortest priced selection and a reliable starting point for any acca. Their home record since November has been W8 D5 L1, the only loss coming to leaders Orient. They host a Rochdale team that will be relegated with anything other than victory and whose record of 25 defeats in 43 games this season is all the evidence needed of how poor they have been. STOCKPORT TO BEAT ROCHDALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon Odds correct 1230 BST (20/04/23)

