The 75-year-old former England boss returns to Selhurst Park as the replacement for Patrick Vieira, who was sacked on Friday.

Hodgson, who was in charge of the Eagles between 2017 and 2021, will be assisted by Paddy McCarthy, with Ray Lewington returning as first-team coach.

Hodgson takes over his boyhood club with Palace lying 12th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone, after a 12-match winless run.

The former Liverpool and Fulham manager said on the Palace website: “It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around.

“Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

“Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.”

Schedule make or break for Palace