Michael Beardmore bids to continue a profitable season with his top 1X2 and BTTS value picks for your Saturday 3pm accumulators, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +2.8pts profit | 4% return on investment

COVENTRY have hit a rich vein of form to revive their Sky Bet Championship play-off aspirations with Viktor Gyokeres’ goals firing them to four wins in their past five matches. Visitors Hull are struggling to score, just four goals in their past six games, and aren’t creating much either, failing to register an xGF (Expected Goals For) tally of more than 1.0 in eight of their past nine matches. COVENTRY TO BEAT HULL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Goal machines MIDDLESBROUGH are averaging more than two goals a game since Michael Carrick took charge and their 67% away BTTS ratio is the Championship’s joint second highest. With SWANSEA's home matches averaging 3.06 goals per game this season, a division-high total, it makes sense to back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in south Wales. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN SWANSEA v MIDDLESBROUGH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Two of Sky Bet League One’s most potent attacks meet at Oakwell, where BARNSLEY have recorded two 3-1 wins and a 4-1 victory in recent weeks, and their past nine matches overall have averaged just over three goals per game. They host a PLYMOUTH side who have found the net in 30 of their 35 league games this season and have a 67% BTTS ratio away from home, the division’s second highest, so go BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE again here. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BARNSLEY v PLYMOUTH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Sacking Karl Robinson did not provide an immediate solution to Oxford’s slide as they lost 1-0 at Lincoln last Saturday, their eighth defeat in a nine-match winless run. That will have visitors DERBY licking their lips – since Paul Warne’s appointment in September, the Rams have been ruthless against bottom-half sides, their record reading W12 D2 L1, including winning each of the last eight such games. DERBY TO BEAT OXFORD: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Home bankers at prices worth backing are in short order on Saturday but PETERBOROUGH fit the bill, having won 11 of 17 League One matches on their own turf this campaign. They should be too good for a Cheltenham outfit who have lost six of their past seven away league games and who have scored just four goals in their past 10 matches in all competitions. PETERBOROUGH TO BEAT CHELTENHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SHREWSBURY have been mightily impressive at home in League One recently, racking up four straight wins by scorelines of 5-2, 2-1, 3-2 and 2-0, amid a run of seven wins in 11 games overall. Morecambe’s away form is rancid, W1 D5 L11, and they have only picked up one point on the road against a top-half team this season (D1 L7). SHREWSBURY TO BEAT MORECAMBE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

MANSFIELD have not only hit some strong form in Sky Bet League Two in recent weeks, they’ve also hit the goal trail, their past nine matches averaging 3.55 goals per game. Given league leaders LEYTON ORIENT have loosened up with promotion virtually in the bag – four BTTS games in their last five – back BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE here. The Stags have netted in 27 of 33 games this season, Orient in 27 of 35. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN MANSFIELD v LEYTON ORIENT: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

