Michael Beardmore has recorded almost 8pts profit with his Saturday Seven naps this season and he has a mixture of 1X2 and BTTS tips this weekend, including a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +7.9pts profit | 16.3% return on investment

WIGAN might be bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table but they are incredibly unlucky to be there, conceding 47 goals from just 36 xGA (Expected Goals Against). The Infogol Expected Goals model says they should be eight places higher. Even when the Latics lose they tend to score (netting in 22 of 27 games) – they are on a run of nine straight BTTS games. That stat is also seven in eight for visitors LUTON so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks huge at 10/11 - and has landed in all three league and cup meetings between the sides this season. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN WIGAN v LUTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Next a big price in the Premier League where Bournemouth, who have lost 10 in 12 games in all competitions in an awful run – beating only hapless Everton twice amid that run – must be opposed. Their horrendous xG process makes it only a matter of time before they drop into the bottom three but visitors NOTTINGHAM FOREST, available at 9/5, are trending in the opposite direction, taking 15 points from the last 27 available to climb to 13th. NOTTINGHAM FOREST TO BEAT BOURNEMOUTH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SOUTHAMPTON might be bottom of the top flight but they have provided goals and entertainment at St Mary’s all season with a whopping 78% of their home games seeing each team find the net. Since Unai Emery took charge, seven of ASTON VILLA’s games under the Spaniard have also seen each keeper beaten so this should be another one for your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN SOUTHAMPTON v ASTON VILLA: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Into Sky Bet League One, and I’m intrigued and enticed by the very generous 11/4 offered on improving MORECAMBE at home to Port Vale which could be a big price booster for any acca. The Shrimps have won three straight to climb out of the relegation zone – yes, Vale are a notch above Morecambe's past three opponents but the Valiants have lost four of their past six and the price looks too big. MORECAMBE TO BEAT PORT VALE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

OXFORD have played 12 home games in League One this season, scoring in 10 of them, and their BTTS ratio of 64% overall is the division’s fourth highest. With third-placed IPSWICH suffering a slight blip, just two clean sheets in 11, this is another game worthy of inclusion on BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE accas. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN OXFORD v IPSWICH: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

At 2.88 and 2.92 respectively, few League One clubs’ games are averaging more goals per match than those involving PETERBOROUGH and CHARLTON this season. Both sides are among the highest scorers in the division with 41 and 40 goals respectively so add this to your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon too. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN PETERBOROUGH v CHARLTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Saturday is short on home bankers but PLYMOUTH should be an automatic addition to any acca given their stunning form at Home Park this season, winning 12 of their 13 League One games there. Struggling Cheltenham, with just eight goals in 13 away matches this season, and on a run of five league defeats in their past six games, should offer little resistance to their table-topping hosts. PLYMOUTH TO BEAT CHELTENHAM: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

