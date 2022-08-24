After a very profitable start to the 2022-23 season, Michael Beardmore returns with his Saturday Seven acca advice, stats, tips and a best bet.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +3.1pts profit | 36.5% return on investment

It’s not been a great start to the Sky Bet Championship season for Coventry, who have played only two league games due to pitch problems at their home ground and are without chief creators Callum O’Hare (injured) and Gustavo Hamer (suspended). With no match sharpness after a fortnight off, they should be opposed at HULL, who look big at almost 2/1 at home. The Tigers have beaten Norwich and Bristol City, taken a point off Burnley and it's head-scratching to see them second favourites here. HULL TO BEAT COVENTRY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Speaking of sides who must be opposed, Everton fall firmly into that category, especially on their travels with the Toffees' Premier League away form abysmal going on for 12 months now (W1 D3 L14). BRENTFORD thrashed Manchester United 4-0 in their last home game and the progressive Bees are a value addition to any acca at a shade of odds-against considering the opposition. BRENTFORD TO BEAT EVERTON: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

ACCRINGTON’s opening three games in league and cup have yielded a pair of 2-2 draws and a 4-4. Their Sky Bet League One matches are averaging 3.75 goals per game and this is not a new phenomenon – it was a very healthy 3.07 last term too. Visitors EXETER have racked up wins of 7-0, 4-0 and 3-1 in league and cup, as well as finding the net in both of their league travels upon promotion so this one looks a good pick for any BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN ACCRINGTON v EXETER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are in a rich vein of form after five wins and five clean sheets in their past six games, the only blip being an excusable defeat at Peterborough when the Owls had to play for an hour with 10 men. They can be backed with confidence at home to a Forest Green side who have started life in the third tier okay but defeats to Ipswich and Plymouth suggest they could struggle against the promotion hopefuls. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TO BEAT FOREST GREEN: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

LEYTON ORIENT sit top of Sky Bet League Two after a stellar start of four wins and a draw in five games, conceding only two goals in the process. They should roll over a Hartlepool outfit sitting 22nd in the actual standings and bottom of Infogol’s xG table – their per-game process of 0.6 xGF and 1.4 xGA spells real trouble ahead this season. LEYTON ORIENT TO BEAT HARTLEPOOL: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Two of League Two’s goal merchants meet as NORTHAMPTON host DONCASTER at Sixfields, with the Cobblers’ matches averaging 3.8 goals per game this season and Rovers a decent 2.60. With Donny on a run of four straight BTTS games and all six of Northampton’s matches this term featuring goals at both ends, this is another solid selection for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupons. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN NORTHAMPTON v DONCASTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon