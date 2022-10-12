Michael Beardmore peruses the Saturday 3pm accumulators to provide his best 1X2 and BTTS picks, including a best bet selection.

Saturday Seven Nap 21/22: +9.8pts profit | 12% return on investment

Saturday Seven Nap 22/23: +3.15pts profit | 14.7% return on investment

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have been incredibly consistent against teams outside Sky Bet League One’s top six this season – P8 W8. Hosts Cambridge, who have slipped to 14th after a promising start, fall into that bracket after losing five of their past six, including 3-0 and 2-0 home defeats to promotion hopefuls Barnsley and Derby. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY TO BEAT CAMBRIDGE: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

After four wins on the spin, SWANSEA CITY are one of the Sky Bet Championship’s in-form sides. It’s tough to back them to win at Vincent Kompany’s solid BURNLEY outfit but considering the Clarets’ home BTTS record is 83% - the same as the Swans’ away record – BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet here. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN BURNLEY v SWANSEA: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

CARDIFF have flourished since Steve Morison’s sacking, two wins and a draw lifting them to 11th in the Championship and they look overpriced at odds-against at home to bottom side Coventry. The Sky Blues are yet to win on their travels this season and have netted just once in their past four games. CARDIFF TO BEAT COVENTRY: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

League One leaders PLYMOUTH have won eight and drawn one in a nine-match unbeaten run. There’s no doubt hosts MK Dons are underachieving in 22nd – their modest goal difference of -5 indicating they are in a false position – but the flying Pilgrims have to be backed at as big at 11/8 in places. PLYMOUTH TO BEAT MK DONS: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

Two of Sky Bet League Two’s BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE specialists meet at Brunton Park as CARLISLE host DONCASTER. Five of the Cumbrians’ past six matches have featured goals at both ends, while it’s six straight in all competitions for Donny. In 25 combined games, the pair have netted in 20 – Rovers 10/13 and Carlisle 10/12. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE IN CARLISLE v DONCASTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon

After a slow start, SWINDON have picked up steam with four wins in their past six games, their only setbacks amid that sequence coming against top-three outfits Stevenage and Northampton. Visitors Colchester are not in that stratosphere with an away record that reads P5 W0 D1 L4 this season and it’s a surprise to see the hosts odds-against or evens with many firms. SWINDON TO BEAT COLCHESTER: Add to your Sky Bet coupon