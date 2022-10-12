Michael Beardmore peruses the Saturday 3pm accumulators to provide his best 1X2 and BTTS picks, including a best bet selection.
2pts Sheffield Wednesday to beat Cambridge at 4/5 (William Hill)
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY have been incredibly consistent against teams outside Sky Bet League One’s top six this season – P8 W8.
Hosts Cambridge, who have slipped to 14th after a promising start, fall into that bracket after losing five of their past six, including 3-0 and 2-0 home defeats to promotion hopefuls Barnsley and Derby.
FULHAM have been one of the Premier League’s great entertainers this season, eight of their nine games featuring goals for both sides, and their matches averaging 3.56 goals per game.
Visitors BOURNEMOUTH have won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest and drew 1-1 at Newcastle in their past two away games so this is worth an inclusion on your BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE coupon.
After four wins on the spin, SWANSEA CITY are one of the Sky Bet Championship’s in-form sides.
It’s tough to back them to win at Vincent Kompany’s solid BURNLEY outfit but considering the Clarets’ home BTTS record is 83% - the same as the Swans’ away record – BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet here.
CARDIFF have flourished since Steve Morison’s sacking, two wins and a draw lifting them to 11th in the Championship and they look overpriced at odds-against at home to bottom side Coventry.
The Sky Blues are yet to win on their travels this season and have netted just once in their past four games.
League One leaders PLYMOUTH have won eight and drawn one in a nine-match unbeaten run.
There’s no doubt hosts MK Dons are underachieving in 22nd – their modest goal difference of -5 indicating they are in a false position – but the flying Pilgrims have to be backed at as big at 11/8 in places.
Two of Sky Bet League Two’s BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE specialists meet at Brunton Park as CARLISLE host DONCASTER.
Five of the Cumbrians’ past six matches have featured goals at both ends, while it’s six straight in all competitions for Donny. In 25 combined games, the pair have netted in 20 – Rovers 10/13 and Carlisle 10/12.
After a slow start, SWINDON have picked up steam with four wins in their past six games, their only setbacks amid that sequence coming against top-three outfits Stevenage and Northampton.
Visitors Colchester are not in that stratosphere with an away record that reads P5 W0 D1 L4 this season and it’s a surprise to see the hosts odds-against or evens with many firms.
Odds correct at 2000 BST (12/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.