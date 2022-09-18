Sporting Life
Cardiff announce departure of manager Steve Morison
By Sporting Life
13:41 · SUN September 18, 2022

Cardiff have announced the departure of manager Steve Morison in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield.

Morison, who took over on a permanent basis in November last year, leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

A club statement said: “Cardiff can confirm that first-team manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.

“We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer.”

Cardiff confirmed that Mark Hudson will take over as caretaker manager, assisted by Tom Ramasut, ahead of their next game against Burnley on October 1.

Morison replaced Mick McCarthy on a temporary basis in October last year and was subsequently handed a permanent deal by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan.

But the Bluebirds slumped to a final finishing position of 18th last term after winning just one of their final six matches of the season.

FOOTBALL TIPS