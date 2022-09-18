Morison, who took over on a permanent basis in November last year, leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Sky Bet Championship table.

A club statement said: “Cardiff can confirm that first-team manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.

“We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer.”