With the season about to get under way, our This Week's Acca team dig into the antepost markets to build two season-long accumulators at 40/1 and 80/1 across the Premier League and EFL.

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Jake Osgathorpe The Premier League has nine teams in European competition this season, with five of those being non-big-six sides. Usually, we see a big drop in domestic form from teams unaccustomed to playing in Europe; NOTTINGHAM FOREST could be in a good position to take advantage. Forest were in Europe themselves last season, reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League, and were unable to match their seventh-placed finish in 24/25. With no such distractions this season, and the appointment of one of the league's best pound-for-pound managers over the last few years in Oliver Glasner, they can kick on and contend for the European places again this term, with a TOP 10 FINISH on the cards.

Joe Townsend WOLVES look a strong bet to win PROMOTION after having plenty of time to prepare for life back in the Championship. They retain the bulk of a young squad with the potential to compete at Premier League level, adding vital experience in Raul Jimenez and Kieran Trippier, alongside the January acquisition of proven second-tier goalscorer Adam Armstrong. They improved under Rob Edwards last term, shocking Aston Villa and Liverpool and drawing with Arsenal in an encouraging February to March spell that showed what the team is capable of. That groundwork should give new boss Cesar Peixoto a great opportunity to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill PLYMOUTH finished last season like a train in League One and if that form bleeds into the new campaign, they’ll have a chance of automatic promotion, never mind a TOP SIX FINISH. Argyle were bottom of the table in mid-November when Derek Adams returned to the club as director of football. His experience appeared to make all the difference as Tom Cleverley’s side went on to take the third most points in League One, score the third most goals and concede the fourth fewest from that point onwards. Losing top goalscorer Lorent Tolaj is a blow but Plymouth have proved themselves to be shrewd operators in the transfer market. Besides, in Owen Oseni they already have a capable replacement.

Tom Carnduff David Artell’s GRIMSBY were beaten by Salford in cruel fashion back in the League Two play-off semi-finals but they’ve kept together the large core of that squad, putting them in a good spot for another TOP SEVEN FINISH. Repeat showings of the form of last season from Harvey Rodgers and Reece Staunton will provide a threat from full-back while Kieran Green has been a player reborn under Artell’s guidance. The Mariners were excellent in the second half of 25/26 but the one thing which held them back was their inability to turn enough draws into wins, although they still managed to secure plenty of the latter.