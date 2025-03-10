As we get into the Festival spirit in Cheltenham week, our latest This Week's Acca has been made available with no log-in required. For future editions, simply log in with your existing Sky Bet, Super 6, ITV7 or Sporting Life account for free and exclusive access, and an enhanced price available through this article.

After Saturday's 8/1 and 22/1 winners guaranteed back-to-back profitable seasons for This Week's Acca, Tom, Jake, Joe and Jimmy stick with the core of that victorious fourfold to build an enhanced 9/2 treble. A further two in-form Sky Bet EFL teams are added to provide the option of a 20/1 acca as we go in pursuit of the double double.

The Clarets’ incredible defence receives huge praise, but their 4-0 victory over Luton continued a newly discovered goalscoring habit - it’s now 10 in three league matches - to make it five wins from six and stretch their unbeaten Championship run to 23 games.



Only Leeds have taken more than SHEFFIELD UNITED’s 41 home points in the second tier this season. Bristol City have snuck into play-off contention with improved form but have won only once on the road since early November and are D3 L4 against the division’s top six home and away. Obdurate as Stevenage can be, it’s hard to hold out much hope for them at a BIRMINGHAM side who have been a class apart in Sky Bet League One this season, especially at home where they are W15 D3 L0.

Fifth-placed CHARLTON sit in League One’s top two over the past 15 matches thanks to a run of form that has transformed their season, catapulting them from a relegation scrap into a promotion battle; Crawley remain very much embroiled in the former. WIMBLEDON are W7 D1 L1 across their last nine Sky Bet League Two home matches, beating fellow promotion chasers Notts County, Doncaster, Bradford and Crewe in that time. Mid-table Cheltenham have won one of nine away, losing three of five.

