As we get into the Festival spirit in Cheltenham week, our latest This Week's Acca has been made available.
After Saturday's 8/1 and 22/1 winners guaranteed back-to-back profitable seasons for This Week's Acca, Tom, Jake, Joe and Jimmy stick with the core of that victorious fourfold to build an enhanced 9/2 treble.
A further two in-form Sky Bet EFL teams are added to provide the option of a 20/1 acca as we go in pursuit of the double double.
West Brom are winless in 10 away Sky Bet Championship games and head to seemingly unstoppable BURNLEY having played the entire second half of Saturday’s home win over QPR with 10 men.
The Clarets’ incredible defence receives huge praise, but their 4-0 victory over Luton continued a newly discovered goalscoring habit - it’s now 10 in three league matches - to make it five wins from six and stretch their unbeaten Championship run to 23 games.
Only Leeds have taken more than SHEFFIELD UNITED’s 41 home points in the second tier this season. Bristol City have snuck into play-off contention with improved form but have won only once on the road since early November and are D3 L4 against the division’s top six home and away.
Obdurate as Stevenage can be, it’s hard to hold out much hope for them at a BIRMINGHAM side who have been a class apart in Sky Bet League One this season, especially at home where they are W15 D3 L0.
Fifth-placed CHARLTON sit in League One’s top two over the past 15 matches thanks to a run of form that has transformed their season, catapulting them from a relegation scrap into a promotion battle; Crawley remain very much embroiled in the former.
WIMBLEDON are W7 D1 L1 across their last nine Sky Bet League Two home matches, beating fellow promotion chasers Notts County, Doncaster, Bradford and Crewe in that time. Mid-table Cheltenham have won one of nine away, losing three of five.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (10/3/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.