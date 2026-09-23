Both firms will now also offer 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

After a slow start PLYMOUTH have picked up in recent weeks, winning three straight League One games and scoring 10 times in the process to climb to third. That spells bad news for a Burton side who have lost their last two away and lost by an aggregate score of 7-0 across their two meetings with Argyle last season.

Down into League Two and BRISTOL ROVERS look a solid bet to beat an out of sorts Exeter. The Gas have lost their last two but both came away and Steve Evans' side are now back at The Mem where they have won 10 straight games in the league stretching back to February. Exeter have won once all season, failed to score in their last three and have lost all three away league games this season - they now haven't won on the road in 12.

ROTHERHAM look like a team that could contend this season, having the perfect blend of decent results and excellent data to the backdrop of a tough early schedule. The Millers, fresh from victory over Northampton, welcome a Crewe side who drew at home to struggling Shrewsbury last weekend but lost the xG battle convincingly (0.95 - 2.25) and have in fact lost it in five of seven outings, sitting 20th in the xG table. It looks set up for a home win here.

Finally, a third home team in League Two get the vote. SWINDON have one draw and three defeats away this term, but at home they have won three out of three, with performances backing up the good results. They host an Accrington side who have lost all three away, conceding 2+ goals and 2+ xG in each, with their poor away record going all the way back to February, with eight defeats in those 10 league games.