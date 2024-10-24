Four teams are in focus for the This Week's Acca team on Saturday, with three home teams and one away priced at 11/1.
We start in the Premier League, where ASTON VILLA are fancied to get the better of Bournemouth when they meet at Villa Park.
Unai Emery's side are unbeaten in their last five at home in all competitions, with the only game they didn't win being a 0-0 draw with Manchester United.
Bournemouth may have beaten ten-man Arsenal last time out but they struggled away at those in the top six last season.
Into the Sky Bet Championship and SHEFFIELD UNITED can bounce back from consecutive defeats when they welcome Stoke to Bramall Lane.
Chris Wilder's side may have lost to Middlesbrough and Leeds recently but, in front of their own supporters, they've won four and drawn the other.
Elsewhere, WYCOMBE find themselves in the promotion picture in Sky Bet League One and they can secure another three points when they welcome Leyton Orient.
It's four home wins from five for the Chairboys, with the only loss coming against a very strong Birmingham side. Orient, meanwhile, have lost four of six away.
And finally, we're heading to the National League again and FOREST GREEN feature, with an away trip to Woking awaiting them.
Steve Cotterill's side sit top of the standings and have also returned the most points of any team in England's fifth tier on the road. Woking have gained just 10 points from a possible 21 at home.
On the latest This Week's Acca podcast, Tom made the case for also including BRIGHTON as they face Wolves and BRENTFORD to beat Ipswich.
The Seagulls continue to impress in the early stages, whereas Wolves find themselves bottom of the Premier League standings and struggle to create chances on the road.
Brentford's home games have seen far more chances to score than those away, while Ipswich are yet to win this season, with defeats to Everton and West Ham in their last two.
