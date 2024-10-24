Four teams are in focus for the This Week's Acca team on Saturday, with three home teams and one away priced at 11/1.

We start in the Premier League, where ASTON VILLA are fancied to get the better of Bournemouth when they meet at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's side are unbeaten in their last five at home in all competitions, with the only game they didn't win being a 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Bournemouth may have beaten ten-man Arsenal last time out but they struggled away at those in the top six last season.

Into the Sky Bet Championship and SHEFFIELD UNITED can bounce back from consecutive defeats when they welcome Stoke to Bramall Lane.

Chris Wilder's side may have lost to Middlesbrough and Leeds recently but, in front of their own supporters, they've won four and drawn the other.