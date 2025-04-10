Is this the best Champions League we've seen in a while? I think it might just be. The new format was met with 'old man yells at cloud' style criticism and yet it's given us a brilliant level of entertainment since the very start. The knockout stages haven't failed to deliver either. Big hitters are falling while the games have been gripping - teams are actually playing with the intent to win. That's nice, isn't it? A winger actually looking to beat a man as opposed to turning around and playing it backwards. Players actually shooting rather than yer 'set piece coach' telling you to cross so he can continue to get bizarre (and undeserved) focus. It feels like...football. Ah, now who is the old man yelling at the cloud? The second legs are to come next week and I honestly am looking forward to watching them all but for now the usual weekend action takes precedence. As ever, further games may be added following initial publication dependent on the markets available.

Gil Vicente vs Vitoria Guimaraes Kick-off time: 20:15 BST, Friday

Home 5/2 | Draw 2/1 | Away 21/20 Action from the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Friday night where relegation-threatened Gil Vicente welcome Vitoria Guimaraes. Vitoria have a mathematical chances of securing European football but it's a mammoth task. They need to close an 11-point gap on Porto in fourth with six games remaining. Yet they can at least apply a bit of pressure with victory on Friday night. Considering the contrasting styles, VITORIA TO TAKE THE MOST CORNERS provides appeal at 4/5. CLICK HERE to back Vitoria Guimaraes most corners with Sky Bet Gil Vicente have actually 'won' the corner count across their last few home games but the visitors average the most crosses per game by far among teams in Portugal's top-flight.

Vitoria have taken the most corners in 11 of their last 12 on the road too. Only Benfica (96) have seen more corners awarded in their favour in away games among the 18 teams (Vitoria sit on 85). While the game state may not be favourable in that the visitors will likely hold a lead, they've shown repeatedly their ability to make this a winner.

Southampton vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 9/2 | Draw 16/5 | Away 8/15 Southampton are Premier League history makers. It's just a shame for them that it's in a way that would have hoped to avoid. The earliest relegation in terms of gameweek achieved following Sunday's defeat to Tottenham. That was followed by Ivan Juric's departure being announced on Monday. A campaign which has been a disaster since the very start. At least their fate is now confirmed. The focus now on getting the required two points to avoid being labelled the worst ever Premier League side.

Ivan Juric has been sacked by Southampton

There's no real basis to this bet in terms of previous weeks yet I fancy the near 4/1 on SOUTHAMPTON OVER 5.5 CORNERS. CLICK HERE to back Southampton Over 5.5 corners with Sky Bet The pressure is now off for the home side. They have nothing worthwhile to play for and with an interim coach in charge, the likelihood is they play with a bit more freedom. Aston Villa are in the midst of a Champions League quarter-final tie with PSG and while they may have lost the first leg they're not out of it at all. The Saints have taken at least four corners in three of their last four in front of their own supporters. This is about a change in the dugout and their circumstances though, there's no fear to their approach now.

We know what the England captain is capable of. He often looks to drop deep and has the ability to strike from range. On average, he's seeing just shy of one shot per game from outside of the box. The rate has increased in recent weeks though. Nine of the 23 have come in their last five games with three of those being on target. Considering Kane's short price to strike - some bookmakers go as short as 8/15 - there is some value in taking this method for a goal.