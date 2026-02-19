QPR’s defeat last weekend scuppered the treble, it was the first losing selection the lads have put forward in a month and only the third this calendar year. Our This Week’s Acca team looks to get back to winning ways this weekend with an enhanced fourfold at 16/1, plus two bonus accas - a fivefold at 28/1 and sixfold at 100/1.

ASTON VILLA are fancied against Leeds. The Villans boast the third best home record in the Premier League (W9 D1 L3) and have won five of six games against bottom half sides at Villa Park.

Leeds' only league win on the road this season was at bottom club Wolves, they have drawn a lot of away games but against the current top three they’ve lost all four fixtures and conceded 14 goals.

BRENTFORD host Brighton in what nobody is calling the data derby. The Bees have won seven of 13 home games while the Seagulls in stark contrast have lost seven of 13 away games.

Although Fabian Hurzeler has the backing of the board, his approval rating with the fans is at an all-time low and with only one win from their last 10 away games (L7), it is easy to make a case against his side this weekend.