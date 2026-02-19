QPR’s defeat last weekend scuppered the treble, it was the first losing selection the lads have put forward in a month and only the third this calendar year. Our This Week’s Acca team looks to get back to winning ways this weekend with an enhanced fourfold at 16/1, plus two bonus accas - a fivefold at 28/1 and sixfold at 100/1.
ASTON VILLA are fancied against Leeds. The Villans boast the third best home record in the Premier League (W9 D1 L3) and have won five of six games against bottom half sides at Villa Park.
Leeds' only league win on the road this season was at bottom club Wolves, they have drawn a lot of away games but against the current top three they’ve lost all four fixtures and conceded 14 goals.
BRENTFORD host Brighton in what nobody is calling the data derby. The Bees have won seven of 13 home games while the Seagulls in stark contrast have lost seven of 13 away games.
Although Fabian Hurzeler has the backing of the board, his approval rating with the fans is at an all-time low and with only one win from their last 10 away games (L7), it is easy to make a case against his side this weekend.
MILLWALL start the Championship weekend in third and will be fancying their chances of gate crashing the Championship’s automatic promotion race. The Lions are formidable at the Den and have rarely dropped points against bottom half sides at home this term.
They host Portsmouth, a side who don’t travel well and have only won one of 11 trips to sides above them (D3 L7).
LINCOLN have found another gear in League One. They’re unbeaten in 14, winning 10 of those games to motor eight points clear of third and stay within touching distance of leaders Cardiff.
The Imps head to Mansfield with the Stags winless in six league games, losing the last two, and have lost four of five home games against the top six.
NOTTS COUNTY have only lost one of their last eight and rarely falter at home. At Meadow Lane, County have won their last four on the spin and have a dominant record against League Two’s strugglers.
Opponents Tranmere have lost seven of their last eight and haven’t won on their travels since New Year's Day.
SHREWSBURY are enjoying a new lease of life under Gavin Cowan, winning their last three on the spin against Barrow, Swindon and Notts County.
They head to Accrington Stanley who have had three players sent off in their last two games and who could only pick six substitutes in midweek with their squad threadbare.
Odds correct at 17:40 GMT (19/02/26)
