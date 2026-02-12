After missing out by a goal last weekend, our This Week's Acca team go looking for a third winner from four Saturdays, this time with an enhanced 9/1 treble. A bonus 25/1 fivefold is advised too.
NORWICH are flying under Philippe Clement (W10 D3 L5) with the former Rangers boss steering them comfortably into Championship mid-table. They have won six of their last seven matches, with the exception a hard-fought 1-0 defeat at in-form leaders Middlesbrough.
Clement went strong in the previous round of the FA Cup and the Canaries thrashed League Two side Walsall 5-1. With relegation fears disappearing expect him to do the same against fellow second-tier club West Brom, who they stunned 5-0 away from home in late January.
The Baggies remain very much in danger of dropping down to League One as they continue to struggle under new boss Eric Ramsey (D3 L3). After conceding 12 goals in his first four matches they have drawn successive games 0-0, scoring just once in their last five games.
QPR are just three points outside the Championship play-off places, largely thanks to strong home form. They have won six of eight at Loftus Road, losing to in-form Norwich and suffering a dramatic defeat by Wrexham where a 90th-minute red card triggered the concession of two stoppage-time goals.
Third-bottom Blackburn look in serious trouble. Valerien Ismael was sacked after taking 44 points from his 41 games in charge and while caretaker manager Damien Johnson scraped a 1-0 win at home to crisis club Sheffield Wednesday in his opening match, that was followed by a 2-0 loss to Norwich.
League One leaders CARDIFF look imperious at home (W12 D1 L2) winning nine and drawing one of their last 10, last losing their in September. Luton have improved but that form has all come at Kenilworth Road (10 unbeaten - W6 D4) with Jack Wilshere's side taking just a point from their past six away trips.
As they were in the third round against Millwall (a match they won 5-1) BURNLEY are overpriced to beat League One club Mansfield in the FA Cup. The Clarets are virtually certain to be relegated from the Premier League so Scott Parker will go strong again. They also come into this having fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Crystal Palace in midweek. Mansfield are winless in five fixtures, scoring just three goals.
League Two promotion chasers CAMBRIDGE have been superb at The Abbey this season (W10 D3 L1) conceding just eight times there. They're in a great run of form home or away, losing just one of 16 games in the league, winning seven of their last eight - scoring 2+ goals in every win.
Bristol Rovers lost at home to Chesterfield last time out, allowing 3.35 xG which ended a two-match winning run. Both those were at home, away they continue to struggle, losing six of their last nine (W1 D2 L6) on the road.
