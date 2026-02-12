CLICK HERE to back out 9/1 treble!

After missing out by a goal last weekend, our This Week's Acca team go looking for a third winner from four Saturdays, this time with an enhanced 9/1 treble. A bonus 25/1 fivefold is advised too. NORWICH are flying under Philippe Clement (W10 D3 L5) with the former Rangers boss steering them comfortably into Championship mid-table. They have won six of their last seven matches, with the exception a hard-fought 1-0 defeat at in-form leaders Middlesbrough. Clement went strong in the previous round of the FA Cup and the Canaries thrashed League Two side Walsall 5-1. With relegation fears disappearing expect him to do the same against fellow second-tier club West Brom, who they stunned 5-0 away from home in late January. The Baggies remain very much in danger of dropping down to League One as they continue to struggle under new boss Eric Ramsey (D3 L3). After conceding 12 goals in his first four matches they have drawn successive games 0-0, scoring just once in their last five games.

QPR are just three points outside the Championship play-off places, largely thanks to strong home form. They have won six of eight at Loftus Road, losing to in-form Norwich and suffering a dramatic defeat by Wrexham where a 90th-minute red card triggered the concession of two stoppage-time goals. Third-bottom Blackburn look in serious trouble. Valerien Ismael was sacked after taking 44 points from his 41 games in charge and while caretaker manager Damien Johnson scraped a 1-0 win at home to crisis club Sheffield Wednesday in his opening match, that was followed by a 2-0 loss to Norwich. League One leaders CARDIFF look imperious at home (W12 D1 L2) winning nine and drawing one of their last 10, last losing their in September. Luton have improved but that form has all come at Kenilworth Road (10 unbeaten - W6 D4) with Jack Wilshere's side taking just a point from their past six away trips.

