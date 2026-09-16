All three firms will now also offer 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

Playing three games in the space of a week could take its toll on Brighton, especially with a lengthy injury list. On Saturday they host champions ARSENAL, who have won every game this term (W7), completed the double over the Seagulls last season and have the best xG goal-difference in the Premier League (4.1).

EVERTON have made an unbeaten start to the campaign (W3 D3) made light work of Crystal Palace (2-0) on matchday one and boast an impressive record against the bottom three over the past two seasons (W3 D3, aggregate scoreline 12-4). Ipswich have made an impressive start to the campaign (W2 L2) but their win over the Eagles in their last game was aided by a red card and they have conceded the second most goals in the division (10).

League One leaders SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY are the outsiders at home to Stockport. The Hatters have had a tough schedule, which explains their patchy form (WLWLWL) beating Plymouth and Wycombe but more recently losing against Luton and Leicester. This will be the Owls' first proper test against a side that will go toe-to-toe with them and stylistically it should suit them.

At 11/2, Crawley are the second biggest price a League Two side has been to win this season. Colin Kazim-Richards’ kept them up by the skin of their teeth last campaign (W2 D3 L2) but that form has curtailed in 26/27 with their only league win coming at bottom side Rochdale (W1 D1 L4). GRIMSBY completed the double over Crawley last season, have made an unbeaten start (W2 D4) and rank 5th for xG goal-difference (2.9).