SALFORD are flying at the top of League Two. Peter Cklamovski lost his first three league games but has since overseen 10 wins and a draw, with the Ammies on an eight-match winning run.

Northampton are two points above the drop zone mainly because of their terrible goalscoring record - no EFL club has scored fewer than their nine goals.

The National League dominates our picks this week, with runaway leaders BOREHAM WOOD backed to continue their astonishing start (W14 D2) away at Yeovil, who have won only one of their past three home league games.

Fellow promotion chasers HARROGATE - who sit second but 12 points adrift - have been superb at their own ground (W7 D1 L1) and will be confident of sweeping aside an Altrincham team who have lost four of eight away.

Pre-season title favourites CARLISLE are up and running under Rob Elliot. After replacing Mark Hughes in the summer he won two of his opening 10 games. They are W7 D1 since and on a five-match winning streak ahead of hosting 19th-placed Boston.

BARROW are another fifth-tier team in great form. Unbeaten in 10 (W8 D2) and winning five in a row on the road, they go to crisis club Gateshead who have lost their last nine league games, taken one point from 13 matches and remain without a permanent manager after former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole was sacked on October 4.