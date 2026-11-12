With the usual club schedule heavily disrupted by the international break, This Week's Acca gets creative for 10/1 and 28/1 accas.
SALFORD are flying at the top of League Two. Peter Cklamovski lost his first three league games but has since overseen 10 wins and a draw, with the Ammies on an eight-match winning run.
Northampton are two points above the drop zone mainly because of their terrible goalscoring record - no EFL club has scored fewer than their nine goals.
The National League dominates our picks this week, with runaway leaders BOREHAM WOOD backed to continue their astonishing start (W14 D2) away at Yeovil, who have won only one of their past three home league games.
Fellow promotion chasers HARROGATE - who sit second but 12 points adrift - have been superb at their own ground (W7 D1 L1) and will be confident of sweeping aside an Altrincham team who have lost four of eight away.
Pre-season title favourites CARLISLE are up and running under Rob Elliot. After replacing Mark Hughes in the summer he won two of his opening 10 games. They are W7 D1 since and on a five-match winning streak ahead of hosting 19th-placed Boston.
BARROW are another fifth-tier team in great form. Unbeaten in 10 (W8 D2) and winning five in a row on the road, they go to crisis club Gateshead who have lost their last nine league games, taken one point from 13 matches and remain without a permanent manager after former Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole was sacked on October 4.
SHREWSBURY have turned their season around after losing four of their first five games, going W4 D3 L2 since. While they sit in mid-table in League Two they're one of the biggest outliers according to the data, with expected points placing them in the top six.
Oldham's data paints a similar picture, but away from home they have really struggled so far with a W1 D2 L4 record.
Odds correct at 15:00 BST (12/11/26)
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