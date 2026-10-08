Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.

Michael Duff takes charge of his first BRADFORD game and will want to build on predecessor Graham Alexander's strong home record (W34 D9 L6 since the start of 24/25). Leyton Orient have struggled against League One's better teams so far, including losing 3-1 to the Bantams in the EFL Cup.

Newly-promoted YORK have won all four of their League Two home matches (12 scored, three conceded) despite a tough schedule of Bristol Rovers, Gillingham, Swindon and Exeter. It's hard to make a case for Northampton, who have one win and three goals after seven games.

High-flying National League duo WORTHING (fifth) and HARROGATE (second) both delivered last weekend and are backed again. Worthing have won four of five and are seven unbeaten. They host second-bottom Solihull, who have conceded 2+ goals in 10 of their 12 games including all of their last four. Harrogate head to Woking on a three-match winning run and having won six of eight. The Cards have won only two of six at home.