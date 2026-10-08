With the international break finally over This Week's Acca has the pick of a proper Saturday coupon, with a 11/1 fourfold and 33/1 fivefold the result.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
Michael Duff takes charge of his first BRADFORD game and will want to build on predecessor Graham Alexander's strong home record (W34 D9 L6 since the start of 24/25). Leyton Orient have struggled against League One's better teams so far, including losing 3-1 to the Bantams in the EFL Cup.
Newly-promoted YORK have won all four of their League Two home matches (12 scored, three conceded) despite a tough schedule of Bristol Rovers, Gillingham, Swindon and Exeter. It's hard to make a case for Northampton, who have one win and three goals after seven games.
High-flying National League duo WORTHING (fifth) and HARROGATE (second) both delivered last weekend and are backed again. Worthing have won four of five and are seven unbeaten. They host second-bottom Solihull, who have conceded 2+ goals in 10 of their 12 games including all of their last four. Harrogate head to Woking on a three-match winning run and having won six of eight. The Cards have won only two of six at home.
Both firms include 2UP settlement terms meaning if a team goes two goals ahead at any point in their match, that leg will be considered a winner.
WALSALL remain unbeaten in League Two under new manager Lee Grant (W3 D5) and have the best defensive record in the EFL, conceding just five goals. Fleetwood's data has been poor all season and has now caught up with them, losing three in a row and winning only one of seven.
Odds correct at 16:30 BST (8/10/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.