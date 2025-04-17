Menu icon
This Week's Acca - Jaidon Anthony

Football accumulator tips: This Week's Acca from Sporting Life for Easter Friday 18/04/25

By Sporting Life
Football
Thu April 17, 2025 · 29 min ago
This Week's Acca - April 18
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our enhanced 11/1 accumulator!

The Easter weekend brings plenty of EFL action and our This Week's Acca team are backing four sides for success at 11/1 on Friday.

Two of those come from the Sky Bet Championship, with BURNLEY backed to apply the pressure to Leeds and Sheffield United when they travel to Watford.

Only goal difference keeps Scott Parker's Clarets off top spot and their remarkable defensive record has powered the promotion charge - they've conceded just 13 times in 42 league outings.

A team hoping to join Burnley in the top-flight next season is BRISTOL CITY and they host likely play-off semi-final opponents Sunderland.

The visitors are almost certain to finish fourth given the 12-point gap over the Robins alongside being seven points behind third.

Bristol City, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six at home with five of those being wins.

One from Sky Bet League One and another side on the promotion hunt. WREXHAM currently occupy second with four games of the season remaining.

Friday sees them welcoming a Bristol Rovers outfit who are plummeting towards relegation. They've lost their last six and have dropped down into the bottom four.

And in Wrexham, they face a side who have the second-best home record in the division.

Our final pick comes from the National League where TAMWORTH can capitalise on Solihull Moors' struggles following a managerial change.

A home win could move them to within a point of the play-off positions and they'll be confident of doing just that with three wins from their last four in front of their own fans.

Since Andy Whing left to take the Barrow job, Solihull have won just two of 14.

Add two more for 40s

This Week's Acca - Long list April 18
CLICK THE IMAGE to back our 40/1 accumulator!

A number of teams were discussed on the latest episode of the This Week's Acca podcast, with two more added to the accumulator to bump up the price to 40/1

The first of those being CHARLTON who aren't completely out of the automatic promotion picture.

The Addicks are six points off the top two in League One but even if they fall short, they still have positions to play for in the top six.

They welcome Northampton this weekend - a team who should stay up as they sit five points above the drop zone.

Alongside Charlton, we're taking READING for a home win over Lincoln. They're another side hoping for post-season involvement.

The Royals have lost just one of their last 15 league games and that run has included contests against Birmingham, Wrexham and Wycombe.

Odds correct at 1140 BST (17/04/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS