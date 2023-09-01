This Week's Acca kicked off in the best possible fashion by picking out a 14/1 winner before missing out by a single result three successive times! The less said about last weekend the better, mind. But, we go again with an 11/1 fourfold on Saturday.

Every week Tom Carnduff is joined by Jake Osgathorpe and Joe Townsend to thrash out who will feature in the coming Saturday's 3pm accumulator, running through a list before settling on what they believe is a potentially winning fourfold - aiming for a minimum 10/1 price. Given the transfer window closes on Friday 1st September, we had to move swiftly in the market with Joe unavailable for this weeks pod, snapping up James Cantrill - also known as Jimmy the Punt - on loan to join Tom and Jake! The latest episode - Back on Trac - is available now via Apple Podcasts, Spotify and your chosen podcast provider. Follow the show and receive alerts when a new episode drops so you never miss our acca team's expert insight.

IPSWICH v Cardiff

v Cardiff Rotherham v NORWICH

Cheltenham v BARNSLEY

MANSFIELD v Bradford All games kick off Saturday 15:00 BST

IPSWICH may have been beaten by Leeds last time out but a home contest against Cardiff presents them with a good opportunity to bounce back. Kieran McKenna’s side have won 16 of their last 19 league games, and have scored eight goals across their four Championship games so far, with their 5.69 open play expected goals (xG) tally the second-highest in the division so far. Rotherham have been the worst team in the Sky Bet Championship so far this season according to the underlying data, shipping nearly 2.00 xGA per game. This will be music to the ears of NORWICH, who have surprised and have in fact been the best attacking side in the second tier so far, racking up a huge 2.25 xGF per game.