Germany manager odds: Jurgen Klopp denies Liverpool exit is imminent

Jurgen Klopp says he is "not available" to take over as Germany manager after World Cup-winning head coach Joachim Low announced he will step down following Euro 2020 this summer, ending his 15-year spell in charge.

Liverpool boss Klopp was immediately installed as one of the boomakers' favourites to succeed him. “Am I available for the job after the summer? No," said the 53-year-old. CLICK HERE for our latest Champions League betting tips “Someone else will do the job and with the number of good German managers I am sure the German FA will find a good solution. I have three years left at Liverpool. You sign a contract and you stick to it.” RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann - whose side will attempt to turn around a 2-0 first-leg deficit when they meet Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday - has also ruled himself out of the running.

Next permanent Germany manager (odds via Sky Bet) Jurgen Klopp - 5/1

Jurgen Klinsmann - 5/1

Stefan Kuntz - 6/1

Arsene Wenger - 7/1

Julian Nagelsmann - 8/1

Hansi Flick - 10/1 Odds correct at 15:20 GMT (09/03/21)

Who will succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss? Klopp, under mounting pressure following a terrible run of results at Anfield, will remain among the frontrunners for the vacant position simply due to his status, success and nationality. Earlier on Tuesday, some bookmakers had the former Borussia Dortmund boss as short as 3/1 second favourite to return to his homeland to take the Die Mannschaft reins. However, his insistence that he does not want to be considered for the position - along with similar comments from Nagelsmann, one of Bundesliga's most successful young coaches - leaves candidates somewhat thin on the ground. Former Germany midfielder Stefan Kuntz, who currently manages the country's under-21s, narrowly headed the betting with most firms on Tuesday morning but has slipped down to 7/1 joint third favourite with Sky Bet, alongside former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. The big mover during the day has been Low's predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann, who has been backed into 5/1 joint favourite, alongside Klopp, with Sky Bet. Former Tottenham favourite Klinsmann has been out of work since an ill-fated 10-week spell in charge at Hertha Berlin last year, having spent several years in charge of the USA national team from 2011-2016. How well did Low do as Germany manager?

Germany celebrate

Low's 15 years as Germany manager featured a number of highs - including, of course, their 2014 World Cup triumph - in his first decade at the helm but things have not gone so well since. His most recent game in charge saw Germany lose 6-0 to Spain in the Nations League - their heaviest defeat since 1931. The landslide win meant Low's side missed out on a place in the Nations League semi-finals, and it has likely been the final straw for his bosses after he presided over a disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign. Germany failed to progress from a group containing Sweden, Mexico and South Korea in Russia three years ago. Low was initially Klinsmann's assistant for two years, before succeeding him as national team boss after their third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup on home soil. He went on to lead Germany to the runners-up spot at Euro 2008 and another third-place finish at the 2010 World Cup before lifting the trophy four years later in Brazil, who were thrashed 7-1 by Low's side in the semis. Germany are in Group F at Euro 2020, where they will face fellow heavyweights France and Portugal as well as Hungary, with all their matches set for the Allianz Arena in Munich. DFB president Fritz Keller paid tribute to Low's achievements, saying: “He is one of the greatest coaches in world football. “The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very decent. He gives us, the DFB, the necessary time, calm and a sense of proportion to name his successor." ALSO READ: Gerrard backed to replace Klopp

