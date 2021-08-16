The football has been non-stop with European action taking us right up to the Premier League returning on Friday night.

Arsenal's meeting with Aston Villa kicks off the weekend but the highlight is undoubtedly Manchester United's meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. Our Gameweek 8 tips saw Brighton's Marc Cucurella secure a clean sheet while captaincy selection Mohamed Salah delivered at Watford - more of the same would be welcome. We have just three weeks until the next international break which makes it an important period for fantasy football players. Points won now will be crucial at the end of the season and - as explained in the last column - targeting fixtures is a good play.

Who has the best fixtures in Gameweek 9? They may have, somehow, held on for victory against Brentford but Gameweek 9 really is a good point to target CHELSEA assets. They welcome bottom of the league Norwich before a trip to Newcastle and then a home encounter against Burnley prior to the international break. Romelu Lukaku's four game run without a goal still hasn't put people off with 36.6% of FPL players still owning him. Considering the upcoming opposition, it's difficult for fantasy football players to exclude him as captain let alone from the first choice XI. After their performance against Arsenal on Monday, where they were denied victory in the final seconds, CRYSTAL PALACE can bounce back with victory as they welcome Newcastle. A takeover of the club did little to impact their fortunes on the pitch as they were beaten by Tottenham on Sunday. Palace look a good side under Patrick Vieira and their options look strong at cheap prices - Conor Gallagher remains a strong choice at £5.7m. EVERTON looked poor in defeat to West Ham but a home encounter with Watford - well beaten by Liverpool last time out - means that they can bounce back with victory. Richarlison should return soon but Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray remain strong options in midfield. What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 9? Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 9. David Raya Position: GK

GK FPL price: £4.6m

£4.6m Sky price: £6.3m

The goalkeeper position is often fairly settled in fantasy football teams but David Raya is well worth bringing in given recent performances and his bargain price tag. Brentford are doing very well in their first season in the Premier League and only Manchester City and Wolves have a lower expected goals against (xGA) figure in the Premier League this season. The defence isn't being troubled too much because they are doing a good job of limiting opposition chances - it's played a significant part in the 32 FPL points accumulated by Raya so far. It's a decent run of fixtures for Brentford now. They face Leicester at home in Gameweek 9, followed by Burnley (A) and Norwich (H) prior to the international break. Mason Mount Position: MID

MID FPL price: £7.4m

£7.4m Sky price: £9.2m

From a fantasy football perspective, Mason Mount hasn't performed this season. He's a key part of this Chelsea side but the goals and assists just haven't been there. So why are we including him in this column? There is every chance that a good run starts now considering the level of opposition that the Blues will be coming up against. His statistics haven't lined up with his actual return. The attacking midfielder is averaging 0.18 xG and 2.45 shots per 95 minutes so far. His expected assists (xA) number is considerable - that currently sits at 0.49 across the same 95 minutes metric and it's led to two assists on fantasy football. When we factor in minutes played in the Premier League, Mount is averaging around 4.5 FPL points per 95 minutes. A return to the starting line-up, injury free and without returning from internationals, should bring goals and assists. Odsonne Edouard Position: ATT

ATT FPL price: £6.5m

£6.5m Sky price: £7.7m

It's worth noting that we flagged up Odsonne Edouard as an option in the Gameweek 7 column but it's worth bringing up again here considering he is only in 2.5% of FPL teams. Edouard scored as Palace drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Monday night which takes his Premier League tally to three goals in five games. His Infogol xG figure per 95 minutes is a decent enough 0.32 but he's demonstrated that he can make the most of the opportunities that come his way. Patrick Vieira's side welcome Newcastle on Saturday and it should be a home win. The visitors have the second-worst xGA figure in the Premier League with their 19 goals conceded - a division-high - coming from an xGA of 15.8. Another goal at the weekend will see that ownership percentage increase - alongside his price - so it's a move that gets ahead of the trend and one that should deliver. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 9?