The international break provided some time to sit and assess where we are at with fantasy football teams.

It also presented an opportunity for some to use their wildcard, with near 40% of players having already used it up to the completion of Gameweek 7, according to Fantasy Football Fix. The latest round of European World Cup qualifiers are over - alongside the finals for the second Nations League competition - and that means another four weeks of action before the next set of international fixtures. It's set to be a good month for Chelsea, based on the fixture list, while Southampton and Leeds are two to target given their upcoming opponents - even if they do face each other in Gameweek 8.

Does the international break impact availability? While the European World Cup qualifiers finished earlier in the week, games on Thursday/early hours of Friday morning in South American mean that a number of players are unlikely to feature in Gameweek 8. Starting off with Brazil, where LIVERPOOL have two players in the squad for their clash against Uruguay. That game takes place 35 hours before they are due to face Watford - affecting ALISSON and FABINHO. The same game has an impact on MANCHESTER CITY, with EDERSON and GABRIEL JESUS also set to be involved. Also in the Brazil squad - and set to start according to reports in the country - is LEEDS winger and popular fantasy football asset RAPHINHA.

The interesting one here is that a few local reporters and media outlets claim that he is expected to feature for the West Yorkshire club this weekend as they go to Southampton. MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder FRED is also with Brazil while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be without EDINSON CAVANI who is with Uruguay. The South American matches have the biggest impact on TOTTENHAM, who will be without defenders EMERSON ROYAL (Brazil), CRISTIAN ROMERO (Argentina) and DAVINSON SANCHEZ (Colombia) - although the latter is at a more 'UK-friendly' 10pm kick-off on Thursday. Nuno Espirito Santo will also be without GIOVANI LO CELSO who joins Romero in the Argentina squad. Luckily for FPL players, the most selected player is Sanchez who is in a tiny 1.7% of teams. Also impacted are ASTON VILLA who have DOUGLAS LUIZ (Brazil) and EMI MARTINEZ (Argentina) missing, while EVERTON will be without YERRY MINA (Colombia) and CHELSEA missing defender THIAGO SILVA (Brazil). NEWCASTLE - who have been all over the news following their takeover - will have MIGUEL ALMIRON (Paraguay) absent.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

What are the best transfers to make for Gameweek 8? Any significant changes made during the international break will have likely factored in the Gameweek 8 fixtures. BRIGHTON assets remain popular and they should secure another victory as they travel to Norwich this weekend, while LIVERPOOL take on a Watford side who have already welcomed a new head coach - Claudio Ranieri has taken up the position. Elsewhere, MANCHESTER CITY usually beat Burnley convincingly when the two meet at the Etihad and those willing to gamble with 'Pep Roulette' may find a profitable captain here. Based on statistics, form and fixtures, we pick out three players worth considering for Gameweek 8. Marc Cucurella Position: DEF

DEF FPL price: £5.0m

£5.0m Sky price: £7.2m

Brighton defenders have proved popular given their start to the season - but Marc Cucurella continues to be overlooked as an option at the back. Only 0.9% of FPL players have him and that is probably due to the price tag. A number of starting Brighton defenders are around the £4.5m mark but Cucurella requires a bit more of the budget. The Seagulls do have Liverpool and Manchester City coming up but there is little issue in benching him then if we think Brighton will concede. Against struggling Norwich, Cucurella can post a clean sheet alongside potential attacking returns. The left wing-back is averaging 3.54 successful tackles per game - Sky players take note - while his current rate of 0.08 expected assists (xA) should only increase as he gets fully adjusted to his new club. Hwang Hee-chan Position: FWD

FWD FPL price: £5.6m

£5.6m Sky price: £7.8m

When it comes to attacking Wolves assets, Raul Jimenez feels the safest possibility but there is a strong case for taking the gamble on Hwang Hee-chan - although he is potentially open to rotation. Despite only featuring from GW4 onwards, Hwang has accumulated 24 points on FPL. His three goals have come from five shots and an xG figure of 1.37. It means that his average xG per 95 minutes is a sizeable 0.48 - a huge figure when we consider his bargain £5.6m FPL price tag for a forward. There is also the potential for assists - his xA per 95 is 0.19 and there's every chance he retains his spot in the starting XI going forward. Wolves' fixture list is decent with three sides rated 3 on the FDR and one at 2 prior to the November international break. Emile Smith Rowe Position: MID

MID FPL price: £5.4m

£5.4m Sky price: £7.5m

A bargain option in midfield who has been performing since securing a regular spot in the Arsenal first team, Emile Smith Rowe is a budget player who does deliver. He's scored once this season but it could have been more with nine shots and an xG figure of 1.37 - there is also the assist on his tally from the recent win over Tottenham. Sky players will be particularly interested in Smith Rowe at this stage given Arsenal's fixture. The Gunners play Monday and Friday next week on single game days - this selection gives a captaincy option for both. Given his minutes this season, we can be fairly confident he starts. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 7?