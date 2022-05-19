Tom Carnduff delivers his fantasy football tips and advice for Gameweek 38 with transfers and captaincy choices discussed.

Mason Mount was the unfortunate one whose missed penalty decided the shootout in the FA Cup final but a home game against Watford on the last day of the season will present an opportunity to bounce back. The attacking midfielder has scored 11 Premier League goals from 7.51 xG this season - adding a further ten assists from 6.74 xA. Gameweek 36 saw Mount net a huge tally of 13 points and this Watford defence will give them chances to hit a decent tally here. Chelsea have got very little to play for but a home tie against a poor side should result in a comfortable victory. Son Heung-min Position: MID

MID FPL price: £11.1m

£11.1m Sky price: £10.8m

Yes, this is an expensive option in midfield but Son Heung-min has the Golden Boot in his sights. A trip to relegated Norwich on final day is what he would have wanted in his quest for the accolade. Even though Burnley made them work hard for a win in Gameweek 37, Spurs racked up 2.31 xG which shows the quality in attack. Son was denied twice by brilliant saves from Nick Pope and he should have had some attacking returns. A repeat performance will surely bring a goal. Keep an eye on Mohamed Salah's form and availability. Transferring him out may be the answer to finding the budget for the Tottenham forward. Jarrod Bowen Position: MID

MID FPL price: £6.8m

£6.8m Sky price: £8.2m

It's been hard to ignore Jarrod Bowen this season yet he sits in 11.6% of FPL teams. A lot of people are missing out on his points - he's secured a total of 24 across his last two gameweeks. He firmly falls into the 'affordable' category for most at a price of £6.8m. While West Ham have a trip to Brighton on final day, the fact they conceded 2.30 xG away at Leeds shows they will have opportunities. Bowen netted twice in the 2-2 draw with City. He could have easily had a hat-trick too with chances late in the game. This form across the whole season has led to calls for involvement in England's World Cup squad. Bowen can finish the season strongly on the south coast. Who is the best captain for Gameweek 38?